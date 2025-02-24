"What went wrong during your pubescence years" - Ashley Nicole Moss calls out media personality over 'thirst trap' dig

Aside from her work as an analyst for CBS Sports, Ashley Nicole Moss has built up a big following on social media. Following a recent post online, she finds herself in a back-and-forth with a friend of LA Lakers star LeBron James.

On Monday afternoon, Moss posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) of her showing her football skills ahead of the NFL combine. LeBron's friend and fellow sports analyst Cuffs The Legend reacted to the video, calling her out for her attire.

Ashley Nicole Moss did not take the thirst trap remarks sitting down and decided to respond. She sounded off on this accusation, feeling it's invalid as she is fully clothed in the video.

"i’m wearing a full length dress. my body is my body. maybe you should be exploring what went wrong during your pubescence years to where the sight of a fully clothed woman categorizes as a thirst trap"

This reponse was one of two posts Moss made Monday in regarding Cuff The Legend's remarks.

Back in January, Moss announced that she is starting her own weekly NBA show for CBS Sports. "Triple Threat" can be seen every Wednesday, where she discusses all topics in and around the league.

Prior to her time with CBS Sports, one of Moss' notable career achievements was being named to Forbes' "30 Under 30" list for sports in 2023.

Ashley Nicole Moss reacts to New York Knicks record vs top teams

When she isn't giving her takes on the NBA on her weekly show, Ashley Nicole Moss shares them on social media. She recently gave a blunt response to a not-so-flattering stat regarding the New York Knicks.

Following a season where they were a game away from reaching the conference finals, the Knicks made two big changes to their roster. First, they parted with a plethora of first-round picks to acquire Mikal Bridges. New York then parted with Julius Randle in a blockbuster deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns.

Currently 17 games above .500 and in third place in the Eastern Conference, these moves seem to be working out for the Knicks. However, many aren't ready to label them a contender. They've been better than most of the teams in the NBA, but have failed to compete with the league's elite.

On Sunday, the Knicks suffered a 118-105 loss to the Boston Celtics. This moves New York's record against the NBA's top three teams (Celtics, OKC Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers) to 0-7. Upon seeing this stat on social media, Ashley Nicole Moss did not seem pleased with how the Knicks have fared.

Seeing as two of these teams are in their own conference, the Knicks will have to figure out an answer to this problem if they want to avoid another second-round exit.

