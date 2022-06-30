“What will they do to put a competitive team on the court? This team really lucked out in the bubble” - 1x NBA champion intrigued by LA Lakers’ possible moves in free agency, says he wants to see what magic Rob Pelinka can pull off

The LA Lakers' inactivity has been a cause of worry for most fans and NBA analysts during this off-season. Going by their poor display in the 2022-23 NBA season, the Lakers are expected to make some roster changes going into the upcoming season.

The franchise roster remains unchanged aside from the acquisition of draft pick Max Christie from Michigan state. Also worth mentioning is the two-way contract given to the son of NBA Hall of Famer, Scottie Pippen Jr. and Syracuse sharp shooter Cole Swider.

With the free agency window underway, former LA Lakers player and ESPN analyst Matt Barnes would like to see how Rob Pelinka rounds up the roster. He stated that chemistry is key in winning championships and that building a team is difficult.

"With Russell Westbrook opting in, I want to see what kind of magic (no pun intended) Rob Pelinka will pull to round out this roster," Barnes said.

"I mean not much space, not much money, what will they do to put a competitive team on the court.

"This team really lucked out in the bubble situation, because building a team is so hard, they were able to grab a bunch of mid-level players in that bubble team and win the championship, now everyone just expects that kind of stuff to happen. Chemistry is so important as we've seen with this past few champions."

Magic Johnson applauds LA Lakers draft pick, says Jesse and Joey Buss will develop the player

NBA legend and former Michigan State star Earvin "Magic" Johnson speaks to the crowd during halftime of the game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Breslin Center on February 9, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan.

NBA Hall of Famer and LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson has commented on the Lakers' NBA draft pick. The Lakers used their No. 35 overall pick to acquire former Michigan State wing Max Christie. Johnson is a fan of the 19-year-old.

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson I’m excited about the @Lakers draft pick MSU’s Max Christie! He can play multiple positions, is an excellent defender, has a high basketball IQ, and has a beautiful jump shot. Max just needs to get stronger and work on his ball handling. I’m excited about the @Lakers draft pick MSU’s Max Christie! He can play multiple positions, is an excellent defender, has a high basketball IQ, and has a beautiful jump shot. Max just needs to get stronger and work on his ball handling.

He shared his excitement on the pick, stating that the player is an excellent defender and can play multiple positions. He complimented his basketball IQ and his jump shot, but only faulted his ball handling and body size.

"I’m excited about the Lakers draft pick MSU’s Max Christie! He can play multiple positions, is an excellent defender, has a high basketball IQ, and has a beautiful jump shot," Johnson tweeted.

"Max just needs to get stronger and work on his ball handling."

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson Jesse and Joey Buss have always done a great job developing players like Alex Caruso and Austin Reaves; they’ll do the same with Max. Jesse and Joey Buss have always done a great job developing players like Alex Caruso and Austin Reaves; they’ll do the same with Max.

He added that with the LA Lakers co-owners Jesse and Joey Buss, Christie will develop into a good player. Highlighting their job with Alex Caruso and Austin Reaves as a point of reference.

"Jesse and Joey Buss have always done a great job developing players like Alex Caruso and Austin Reaves; they’ll do the same with Max," he ended.

