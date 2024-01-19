"What did he win?": NBA Twitter reacts to couple pic of Klay Thompson and Laura Ruth Harrier

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson and Laura Ruth Harrier were recently clicked together, drawing reactions from the NBA world. The couple started dating in 2018 and broke up in 2020.

Thompson has made headlines all season, notably for his play and the team's success or the lack thereof. Apart from basketball, the 33-year-old is known for his cool, calm, and collected nature, and he's often seen on his motorboats, traveling around the San Francisco Bay.

Warriors fans also know how much he adores his dog "Rocco Thomspon," the English Bulldog. Rocco has captured the hearts of many with his undeniable charm. Recently, however, Laura Ruth Harrier and Klay Thompson's photo took X (formerly Twitter) by storm.

Fans shared their reactions to the couple's photo.

"What did he win?" one fan commented.

"Well he’s the second best shooter in NBA history, he won 4 rings, and he went out with a gorgeous actress. If that’s not winning, I don’t know what is," another chimed in.

Here are a few more reactions:

Klay Thompson, known for his preference to keep his private life private, has shocked lots of people with his recent picture with Harrier.

When did Klay Thompson meet Laura Ruth Harrier?

In 2018, Klay Thompson first connected with Laura Ruth Harrier and they began dating. They were seen together at a Los Angeles Dodgers game for the first time as Klay's younger brother Trayce used to play for the baseball team.

Afterward, the couple shared pictures of one another on their Instagram accounts, revealing their relationship to the world. They also went on numerous international excursions together.

In April 2019, rumors of their breakup began circulating in the media. However, once Laura and Klay appeared together, all of those speculations and conjectures came to an end.

Who is Laura Ruth Harrier?

Laura Harrier used to be a model and is currently working in the industry as an actress. She became interested in modeling when she was in school.

Harrier's love for modeling stopped her from seeking a degree in art history. It inspired her to follow her intuition, and at the age of 17, she started modeling.

Liz was portrayed by Laura Harrier in "Spiderman: Homecoming." In the 2017 Marvel comic film, Liz is Peter Parker's love interest. It turned out to be a huge hit, paving Laura's path to Hollywood.

In "Blackkklansman," she portrayed civil rights activist Patrice Dumas. Before its August 2018 release, the film was the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Grand Prix winner. Based on her video audition for another project, the 33-year-old was chosen by director Spike Lee to be in the movie, which was also nominated for a Black Reel Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

