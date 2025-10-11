"What winning smells like": Fans melt over Bam Adebayo’s adorable struggle near beer-smelling A'ja Wilson in wholesome moment

Bam Adebayo went to the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on Friday to support his girlfriend, Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson. Adebayo sat between Wilson’s parents to watch her lead the Aces to a 97-86 Game 4 win against the Phoenix Mercury. Immediately after the game, Adebayo and Wilson shared a long hug on the court.The Adebayo-Wilson moments continued during the Aces’ photoshoot, where the WNBA Finals MVP held the trophy. The Miami Heat star could not stay composed and complained about his beer-smelling girlfriend.Fans reacted to the wholesome moment between the two:“Tell em that's what winning smells like.”sp @SeanPet88199618LINK@WNBA @YouTubeTV Tell em that's what winning smells like 👍One fan said:🦁Big Nate🏀® @NathenJaydenLINK@WNBA @YouTubeTV Bam unfamiliar with what winning a championship smells likeAnother fan added:Sam👑Regal @NoLongerchasinLINK@WNBA @YouTubeTV I never knew Booze smell stinks Bam doesn't know what he's sayingOne more fan continued:Travis Greenberg @Travtrav4LLINK@WNBA @YouTubeTV Their wedding is gonna be so beautiful and the coolest thing when it happens 🥰Another fan reacted:loose cannon @MAD4HOOPSLINK@WNBA @YouTubeTV Look like twinsWhen A'ja Wilson accepted her WNBA Finals trophy, she thanked Bam Adebayo, who she said is the reason she does what she does. Wilson, though, has been successful since before their relationship. When they reportedly started dating in the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wilson already owned two MVPs, two Defensive Player of the Year awards and two championships.The win against the Mercury was the latest addition to Wilson’s burgeoning trophy hall. Las Vegas has won three of the past four championships with Wilson anchoring the team on both ends.Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo’s best finish was an NBA Finals appearance where the Heat lost to the Denver Nuggets in 2023.Bam Adebayo showered A'ja Wilson with praisesAfter posing with photos and celebrating with A'ja Wilson, the Heat center left the arena on his own. Before reaching the exit, he had this to say when asked how proud he was of his girlfriend:“Super proud of her, man. Y’all don’t see the behind-the-scenes, the ups and downs. …. Being able to share this moment is truly special. Truly proud of her.”Wilson was emotional after the final buzzer, hugging Adebayo for a few minutes. She thanked him for believing in him, a hint at their dynamics amid the pressure and criticism.A'ja Wilson smelled like beer, but Bam Adebayo couldn’t be more appreciative of her.