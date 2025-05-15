What was wrong with Kristaps Porzingis in Game 5? Joe Mazzulla sounds alarm bells with concerning update

Kristaps Porzingis played just 12 minutes in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. Porzingis went scoreless and didn't play in the second half. Coach Joe Mazzulla gave a concerning update about "The Unicorn" after the Celtics' 127-102 win.
Mazzulla told reporters that Porzingis was having trouble breathing during the game. He spoke with his player at halftime, and they agreed that it was best for the Latvian star to stay on the bench. However, the one-time NBA champion coach added that going to Luke Kornet in the second half was the right decision, and Porzingis understood it.
"I mean, he couldn't breathe," Mazzulla said, according to NBC Sports Boston. "So, he was available if absolutely necessary. That was just a decision between me and him. He was having difficulties breathing. But he wanted to be out there, and if we absolutely needed him, we would have been able to go to him and rely on him."
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
It will be interesting to see if the Boston Celtics will continue starting Kristaps Porzingis despite his condition and ineffectiveness. The Celtics got a boost of energy from Luke Kornet, who received playing time due to Porzingis' illness and Al Horford's foul trouble.
Kornet played excellent defense, finishing with 10 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks in just 26 minutes off the bench. The Celtics pulled away in the third quarter and never looked back.
Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns were in foul trouble in the second half, so the New York Knicks' offense was stagnant. OG Anunoby also struggled with his shot the entire night. Game 6 of the series is on Friday at Madison Square Garden.
What happened to Kristaps Porzingis?
The Boston Celtics have not confirmed what Kristaps Porzingis was diagnosed with, which causes him to be fatigued and have difficulty breathing. Porzingis was out for eight games back in March due to a non-COVID viral illness.
It lingered for the rest of the season, though KP played well towards the playoffs and in the first round of the playoffs. However, things took a turn when the second round started, with Porzingis barely getting a lot of minutes, especially in the second half of games.
The Celtics need a healthy Porzingis more than ever after Jayson Tatum suffered a torn Achilles tendon in his right leg in Game 4. He has been ruled out for the season. If healthy, "The Unicorn" is a two-way threat and a difference-maker for the defending champions.
Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.