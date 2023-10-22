What are Zach Collins' contract details with Spurs? Salary, duration & more

According to a report from Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, Zach Collins agreed to a two-year $35 million contract extension with the San Antonio Spurs. Collins' contract will see him secured by the Spurs throughout the 2025-26 season. Collins was due to hit the free agency market after the 2023-24 NBA season.

Collins was drafted by the Sacramento Kings in the 10th spot in the 2017 NBA Draft. The Kings later traded him to the Portland Trail Blazers on draft night. He played just 11 games for Portland in 2019-20 and missed the whole of 2020-21 due to multiple ankle surgeries.

He signed with the Spurs in the 2021 offseason, playing his first game for the franchise in February 2022. He played the entire 2022-23 season.

Why does Zach Collins' contract make sense for the Spurs?

While some fans might be astounded to see Collins will be earning nearly $18 million per year starting in 2024, the Spurs seem to know what they are doing.

Collins' biggest shortcoming has never been his on-court production but the injury bug. When he first donned the Spurs jersey, he missed the entire 2020-21 season due to ankle trouble, appearing in only 28 games.

When he is not injured, Collins has shown why San Antonio signed him to their squad. With 17.6 points per game, 10.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 36 minutes of playing time, his skill is undeniable. Overall, he is shooting 51.2 percent and 36.7 percent from the arc.

Zach Collins' contract extension also shows a belief from the front office and the coaching staff that he can fit alongside No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama. Apart from his physicality, Collins will be particularly useful since he can space the floor with his shooting, allowing Wemby to go to work in the lanes.

Zach Collins' contract is a sign that the Spurs are aiming far higher than many thought. San Antonio also extended guards Devin Vassell and Tre Jones in the offseason.