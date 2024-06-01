"Whatever the hell he wants to be": Josh Hart hilariously counters Jalen Brunson's popular take on LeBron James

Such has been LeBron James' versatility and dominance in the league that New York Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart had hilarious, yet solid takes on the four-time NBA champion's game. James has played 21 seasons in the NBA and is widely regarded as one of the few players who can play one-to-five, and guard all the positions.

Speaking on the Roommates Show, Brunson said that James is a guard. In response, Hart explained James' skillset:

"Bron's whatever the hell he wants to be"

Hart and Brunson have been instrumental in the Knicks' season, leading them to a second-round playoffs run.

The guard and FG Brunson have been impactful on both ends of the floor, and with Julius Randle missing the playoffs, the Villanova duo has led the charge. As for LeBron James, he and the Lakers made the first round of the playoffs before going down 4-1 to the Denver Nuggets.

What if LeBron James gets traded to the New York Knicks?

LeBron James has been linked to multiple teams this summer if he decides to become a free agent. The Phoenix Suns and the Philadelphia 76ers are looked at as potential candidates, but the Knicks have emerged as part of the rumor mill.

Per Bleacher Report, the Knicks could sign the 39-year-old but will have to pack in a chunk of assets to land him.

"The Knicks could build a package around Julius Randle, Bojan Bogdanović and Miles McBride to get them close to James' salary, giving the Lakers a balance of young and veteran talent back in return.

"They also have two first-round picks in this year's draft, as many as four in next year's draft and all of their own first-rounders moving forward, which they could use to sweeten their offer."

In all probability, James is likely to sign an extension with the Lakers that gives him upwards of $160 million for three years.

The Lakers have always looked at him as partner material, and that would mean he would be involved in all decision-making as the team looks to get back to winning a championship after last winning it in 2020.

The last two seasons have seen them as playoff contenders, but this might be a title-or-bust season for LA, as LeBron James has made it clear that he won't be playing for much longer. A third star and a suitable contract is their best plan moving forward in the offseason.