On Tuesday, Austin Reaves and the LA Lakers will begin their 2023-24 campaign in hopes of bringing a championship back to Los Angeles. Moreover, on Saturday, he will launch his Rigorer AR1 ‘Showtime’ shoes exclusively through KICKS CREW and Rigorer, marking another launch in his successful AR1 line. With so much going on, Reaves’ focus heading into the season is solely on winning a title.

After entering the offseason with a tremendous amount of buzz surrounding him, Reaves signed a four-year $56 million early bird maximum contract to return to LA. The move came shortly after Reaves put on a show in the playoffs, where he proved that he could take his game to the next level and compete with the best in the league.

Reaves then proved that he could compete on a global stage as he brought his talents to the FIBA World Cup, where he garnered international support from fans around the world.

In a media interaction for the release of his upcoming Rigorer AR1 Showtime shoes from KICKS CREW sent to Sportskeeda’s Evan Bell, Austin Reaves was quoted as saying:

"This summer has just been absolutely surreal for me," Reaves said. "Everything has been amazing, from signing long-term with the Lakers to playing in the FIBA World Cup and my shoes selling out in minutes."

“But now my focus is strictly on the Lakers and making sure I do whatever I can to bring that championship trophy back to Los Angeles, and this shoe is a reflection of that goal and my journey with the organization,” he added.

Looking back at Austin Reaves’ stellar 2022-23 season with the LA Lakers

Last season saw Austin Reaves emerge as one of the best young prospects in the entire NBA. With his efficient play on both ends of the floor, he entered the offseason expecting to be an integral part of the team’s rotations.

He rose to the occasion when the time arrived. He averaged 16.9 points per game in the playoffs after averaging 13.0 points per game during the regular season. Furthermore, he improved his overall averages, averaging 4.4 rpg compared to 3.0 rpg in the regular season, and 4.6 apg compared to 3.4 apg in the regular season.

From beyond the arc, it was more of the same as he averaged 44.3% from downtown, up from 38.3% in the regular season as his minutes per game also jumped to a career-high 36.2 mpg. After a big year, Austin Reaves’ value was reflected on the market, as Rigorer agreed to terms on a seven-figure sneaker deal to produce his own signature shoe

When the 2023-24 NBA season begins, Reaves might very likely be the first to wear the Rigorer AR1 Showtime, which is set to be released on October 28th at 11 a.m. EST / 8 a.m. PT. The shoes, which will cost $100, will be the latest collaboration between Rigorer and Reaves and will be accessible on both of their websites.