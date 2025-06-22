“Whatever Israel wants Trump will do”: Michael Jordan’s ex-teammate Etan Thomas reacts after U.S. bombs 3 Iranian nuclear sites

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, President Donald Trump picked his side in the battle, joining the former and bombing Iran. Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Etan Thomas reacted to this event on Saturday after the U.S. launched an air strike on three Iranian nuclear sites.

The former Washington Wizards center didn't hold back in criticizing the President, as he went on X (formerly Twitter) to express his frustration. Thomas said that Trump would do as Israel asked him to along with a picture of him being puppeteered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Whatever Israel wants Trump will do," Thomas tweeted. "Even if it’s to the detriment of the United States. But he ran on America First smh."

Continuing his criticism of Trump, the Syracuse alumnus posted a couple of images mocking the president. The first picture featured a message reading "Israel First," while Trump was seen smiling gleefully. The second was an AI-generated image that showed the president draping the Israeli flag and kissing it passionately.

Thomas pursued his condemnation of Trump on X (formerly Twitter) as he posted an image of a tweet calling for his impeachment. The post featured a detailed summary of how the U.S. attack on Iran was without concrete proof and was conducted with "no approval" from Congress.

This barrage of carping continued with Thomas sharing a picture of Trump slowly morphing into former President George W Bush. The attack on Iran was carried out on Saturday, as Trump announced the raids were “very successful” and further warned the Iranians not to retaliate.

"There are many targets left," Trump said.

Etan Thomas urges Elon Musk to reveal the truth "That would end Donald Trump"

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk engaged in a public war of words earlier in June. This battle between the two billionaires gathered huge attention, which included former NBA player Etan Thomas. The player turned author and motivational speaker urged Musk to reveal the truth about Trump, asking him to end his tenure as the president.

In an open letter to the SpaceX CEO on X (formerly Twitter), Thomas asked him to reveal details on Trump, including how he "rigged the election."

"Dear @elonmusk, Seeing you two feud has been very entertaining," Thomas wrote. "We all knew #Trump was in the Epstein Files, and that’s why they haven’t been released, and we knew you got him re-elected. Now you should reveal how exactly you rigged the election for him to win. That would end Trump."

The feud between the two stemmed from Musk's open criticism of Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill,' which resulted in the president claiming he was "disappointed" in Musk.

