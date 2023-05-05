“Whatever Mac says goes bruh” - Gilbert Arenas opens up about how Tracy McGrady ended a 6-hour photoshoot with just 5 photos

Former three-time All-Star point guard Gilbert Arenas is known for his outspoken personality. However, early on in his career, Arenas was nearly stunned silent by NBA legend Tracy McGrady.

Arenas was taking part in a photoshoot with McGrady and other NBA legends, including Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan at the time. The photoshoot was expected to take around six hours.

However, according to Arenas, McGrady intervened by ensuring that no more than five photos were taken of him.

“We're in photoshoots. We're talking about KG bruh, Tim Duncan,” Arenas said.

“Mac coming in, he was like, ‘What are we doing today? What’s the call time?’

“‘Uh, we’re going to be here six hours.’

“‘Oh, hell no we're not. Y’all got five flicks. I’m going to hear five clicks and we’re out of here.’

“Like you know me, I’m young, ‘Like 5?’ and I’m looking at Tim, ‘Hey, whatever Mac say goes bruh.’

“One, two, five. Walk out. ‘That ain’t it. That’s it?’ Tim was like, ‘If Mac says it, it’s it. We done.’”

Arenas said he couldn’t believe the sway that McGrady’s words had over the others participating in the photoshoot. According to the former Washington Wizards star, this led him to try and stick alongside "TMac" as much as he could moving forward.

“‘Huh, he got it like that?’” Arenas said.

“‘I’m only doing stuff with Mac.’ All day he shut sh*t down.”

Gilbert Arenas reminisces about being featured on a billboard alongside Tracy McGrady

Former Washington Wizards star point guard Gilbert Arenas

Gilbert Arenas has long had respect for Tracy McGrady. In an interview with VladTV last year, he spoke about the time he was selected as an All-Star starter in 2007.

According to Arenas, seeing himself on a billboard alongside then-Houston Rockets superstar McGrady was a huge milestone for him.

“I was on the billboard of MGM with me and Tracy McGrady,” Arenas said.

“I remember I got there, and I was just looking like, ‘Wow, not Tim Duncan up there.’ It just became me and Tracy, the two guards, West and East.”

