Many NBA fans were left baffled following reports saying the Portland Trailblazers view Deandre Ayton as a top-five center in the NBA. According to Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill, the Blazers see Ayton as a valuable asset particularly due to his young age. Ayton landed in Portland as a result of the Damian Lillard mega trade.

Ayton, 25, was instrumental in the Phoenix Suns' run to the NBA finals in the 2021-22 season. He has averaged 16.7 points and 10.4 rebounds in his five seasons with the Suns. However, judging by reactions to the report, the majority of fans don't consider him a top-five center in the league.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans were quick to point out other NBA centers who were more skilled than Deandre Ayton. Players who were mentioned in various fan posts as being better than Ayton included Joel Embiid, Kevon Looney, Anthony Davis, among others.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another NBA fan chimed in by insinuating that the Blazers were only making this outlandish claim to make themselves feel better after losing Damian Lillard. Ayton's attitude and shot selection were also put on the spot.

"Whatever makes y'all feel better"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Deandre Ayton's future with the Portland Trailblazers

The Damian Lillard deal directly led to the Phoenix Suns and the Blazers swapping their big men, Deandre Ayton for Jusuf Nurkic. Ayton is set to play a vital role in both Portland's defense and offense. Despite his experience, Ayton might have to play second fiddle to the franchise's No. 3 draft pick Scoot Henderson who is expected to be molded into the franchise cornerstone.

The Blazers already have young potential all-stars Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe in the squad. However, Ayton is not expected to receive much competition for his center role in the team.

The Blazer's patience in finding the best deal for Lillard seemed to have paid off. Getting a player of Ayton's skill and age with multiple years remaining in his contract was the best-case scenario for the team.

Ayton now needs to have a drastic shift in mentality if his tenure in Portland is going to be different than Phoenix. He will have to show he can play with passion on both ends of the floor, something he was accused of not doing with the Suns. He already has a pretty good mid-shot and a good-enough touch around the basket for his size.

Deandre Ayton was in the same draft class as Trae Young and Luka Doncic. While comparisons will continue between the three, Ayton will have to look at making his impact on the game. His move to the Blazers will be a great starting point.