"Whatever it takes to help this team win" - LeBron James unconcerned with his minutes after LA Lakers' win over Sacramento Kings

LeBron James said after the LA Lakers's win over the Sacramento Kings that he is unconcerned about the minutes he is playing this season.

James is second in the NBA in minutes per game this season at 36.9, behind Fred VanVleet of the Toronto Raptors. James played 36 minutes in the Lakers' gutsy 122-114 win over the Kings on Tuesday night at the Crypto.com Arena.

In the postgame interview, James was asked if he was comfortable playing almost 37 minutes a night for the rest of the season. 'The King' replied that he's comfortable playing heavy minutes, and is ready to help the Lakers to win at any cost.

"I've always put myself in a position where I can play heavy minutes and do whatever it takes to help this team win," James said.

James also praised Frank Vogel and David Fizdale for managing his minutes well throughout the season. The Lakers are currently without Anthony Davis till the end of the month, which has put a lot of pressure on James to carry the Lakers.

The 37-year-old superstar added that he's feeling great despite the heavy minutes this season. He said that he's used to playing heavy minutes in games during his career.

"I feel pretty good; I don't feel like that I'm playing 37 minutes a game or whatever. And it's also not the record for me so. I had a season where I averaged 42.5," James said.

Lebron James Stats @statsoflebron LeBron James over the last 7 games



36 Minutes

35.3 Points

9.9 Rebounds

6 Assists

2 Steals

1.4 Blocks

2.4 Turnovers

1.7 Personal Foul



89/155 FG (57.4%)

26/59 From 3 (44%)

43/54 Free Throw (79.6%)



Crazy!! LeBron James over the last 7 games36 Minutes35.3 Points9.9 Rebounds6 Assists2 Steals1.4 Blocks2.4 Turnovers1.7 Personal Foul89/155 FG (57.4%)26/59 From 3 (44%)43/54 Free Throw (79.6%)Crazy!! https://t.co/FS6IJ1ococ

James is currently tied with Kevin Durant for most minutes per game this season. His tally of 36.9 minutes per game is James' highest since his 2017-18 campaign with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He's averaging 38.2 minutes per game for his entire career, and his career-high of 42.5 came in his third season in the league more than a decade ago.

LeBron James struggles in LA Lakers' win over Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers are back above .500 for the season after beating the Kings on Tuesday. LeBron James led the Lakers with 31 points, five rebounds and five assists, but he struggled with his shooting. He shot only 12 for 26 from the field and three for ten from beyond the arc.

James kept his composure in the fourth quarter, scoring the dagger in the final minute of the game. He scored when it mattered the most, helping the Lakers continue their winning ways. They have now won three games in a row, and are 20-19 on the season.

Apart from the strong performance from James, the Lakers also cut their turnovers against the Kings. They only registered five turnovers, with Russell Westbrook not committing any for the first time since 2016.

Also Read Article Continues below

Westbrook ended the game with 19 points, seven rebounds and two assists, while Malik Monk had another game with 24 points, four rebounds and four assists. Talen Horton-Tucker came off the bench to bag 19 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Edited by Bhargav