"Whatever that was": Mikal Bridges scorches Nets' decision to bench him in Bucks loss 

Brooklyn Nets wing Mikal Bridges expressed his dissatisfaction with the team's approach to their game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, particularly the decision to limit his playing time.

Mikal Bridges played all 12 minutes of the first quarter and did not see action the rest of the game, which Brooklyn lost, 144-122. The game marked the Nets’ second in as many days, securing a 118-112 victory over the Detroit Pistons a day before.

Mikal Bridges openly expressed his discontent with the decision:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Didn’t like the choice and whatever that was,” he told The New York Post.

“But it’s whatever. Definitely was not a fan.”

Expand Tweet

Mikal Bridges played 40 minutes against Detroit and had 21 points. He had six points and three rebounds in limited minutes against Milwaukee.

The Nets also opted to rest starters Spencer Dinwiddie, Nic Claxton and Cameron Johnson and crucial reserve Dorian Finney-Smith in the Milwaukee game. Like Bridges, Cam Thomas – the leading scorer for Brooklyn – and veteran wing Royce O'Neale did not re-enter the game after the first quarter.

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn explained that the decision to limit playing time and rest key players was made to preserve their health:

"I have too much respect for the dudes that suit up and put their body on the line and the competition level to even mention the word exhibition," Vaughn said.

"Any guy could have ended their career tonight by one play, and so I treat it as such."

Expand Tweet

The Nets, currently standing at a 15-16 record, are scheduled to resume play on Friday with an away game against the Washington Wizards, who hold a 5-25 record.

Mikal Bridges keeps his Iron Man streak alive

Mikal Bridges is known for his durability. He has been making headlines for his impressive streak of games played, having not missed a game since his junior year in high school.

Despite playing limited minutes on Wednesday, he was able to keep the streak, which is the longest active streak in the NBA, to 423 games.

During his college days at Villanova, Bridges played all 116 games for the Wildcats.

Even when he was traded in the middle of the previous season, Bridges still participated in all possible games. His total number of games played last season amounted to 83, surpassing the standard 82-game total per team.

Bridges is averaging 21.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 33.9 minutes per game this season.