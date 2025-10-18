"Wheels fell out a little bit": Steph Curry reflects on Warriors' fast start last season on aspirations to replicate it

Steph Curry knows what it's like to reach the NBA's mountaintop multiple times over. And he's also fully aware that a hot start doesn't necessarily translate into a title run.At a recent media availability, Curry reflected on the hot start that the Golden State Warriors got off to in the 2024-25 campaign. He also acknowledged that, at some point last season, the Warriors' title hopes were derailed.&quot;It’s the same mission every year. Last year we accomplished it but the wheels fell out a bit,&quot; Curry told reporters. &quot;You don’t want to fast-forward too much or panic if it doesn’t go well.&quot;After 16 years in the league, Curry has profound knowledge of how seasons can play out. In the late 2010s, he was part of Warriors teams that relentlessly ran over the field of competition. A few seasons of futility followed, as Curry and his fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson were both hounded by injuries.Curry's last title run came in the 2021-22 season, when he led a core group including Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins to victory over a talented Boston Celtics squad.Since then, the Warriors have not been able to return to the Western Conference Finals. Last season, the team got off to a 9-3 start before running into a five-game losing streak and struggling to win consistently in subsequent weeks.Now, the Warriors are about to open a new chapter in their storied history by fielding a roster that includes Jimmy Butler and Al Horford. The veteran leader that he is, Curry will be a calming force to help settle things down when the team runs into adversity.&quot;We had a really good camp overall&quot;: Steph Curry sums up Warriors' offseason preparationsNext week, the Warriors will be taking on the LA Lakers on opening night. For his part, Curry has expressed his satisfaction with his team's offseason preparations. As a matter of fact, the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers made feels quite good heading into the Warriors-Lakers matchup.&quot;It’s more mental than anything, just to kind of get ready for Tuesday…[I feel] as good as I can,&quot; Curry said. &quot;Take advantage of the offseason; we had a really good camp overall.&quot;Kenzo Fukuda @kenzofukuLINKSteph Curry on playing 29 minutes tonight and how he feels physically headed into the regular season: “It’s more mental than anything, just to kind of get ready for Tuesday… [I feel] as good as I can. Take advantage of the offseason; we had a really good camp overall.”Curry will have to bring his A+ game on opening night as he takes on Luka Doncic and the rest of the purple and gold squad.