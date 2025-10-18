  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Wheels fell out a little bit": Steph Curry reflects on Warriors' fast start last season on aspirations to replicate it

"Wheels fell out a little bit": Steph Curry reflects on Warriors' fast start last season on aspirations to replicate it

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Oct 18, 2025 08:20 GMT
Portland Trail Blazers v Golden State Warriors - Source: Getty
Portland Trail Blazers v Golden State Warriors - Source: Getty

Steph Curry knows what it's like to reach the NBA's mountaintop multiple times over. And he's also fully aware that a hot start doesn't necessarily translate into a title run.

Ad

At a recent media availability, Curry reflected on the hot start that the Golden State Warriors got off to in the 2024-25 campaign. He also acknowledged that, at some point last season, the Warriors' title hopes were derailed.

"It’s the same mission every year. Last year we accomplished it but the wheels fell out a bit," Curry told reporters. "You don’t want to fast-forward too much or panic if it doesn’t go well."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

After 16 years in the league, Curry has profound knowledge of how seasons can play out. In the late 2010s, he was part of Warriors teams that relentlessly ran over the field of competition. A few seasons of futility followed, as Curry and his fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson were both hounded by injuries.

Curry's last title run came in the 2021-22 season, when he led a core group including Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins to victory over a talented Boston Celtics squad.

Ad

Since then, the Warriors have not been able to return to the Western Conference Finals. Last season, the team got off to a 9-3 start before running into a five-game losing streak and struggling to win consistently in subsequent weeks.

Now, the Warriors are about to open a new chapter in their storied history by fielding a roster that includes Jimmy Butler and Al Horford. The veteran leader that he is, Curry will be a calming force to help settle things down when the team runs into adversity.

Ad

"We had a really good camp overall": Steph Curry sums up Warriors' offseason preparations

Next week, the Warriors will be taking on the LA Lakers on opening night. For his part, Curry has expressed his satisfaction with his team's offseason preparations. As a matter of fact, the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers made feels quite good heading into the Warriors-Lakers matchup.

Ad
"It’s more mental than anything, just to kind of get ready for Tuesday…[I feel] as good as I can," Curry said. "Take advantage of the offseason; we had a really good camp overall."

Curry will have to bring his A+ game on opening night as he takes on Luka Doncic and the rest of the purple and gold squad.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications