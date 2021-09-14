When does the 2021-22 NBA preseason start? Here's everything you need to know and watch out for

The 2021-22 NBA preseason will tip-off with the LA Lakers taking on the Brooklyn Nets at Staples Center. The game will be played on Sunday, Oct. 3rd at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The marquee matchup will be followed by some enticing fixtures on October 4th, with Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors locking horns with Damian Lillard's Portland Trail Blazers. Eastern Conference heavyweights the Miami Heat will clash with the Atlanta Hawks on the same day. The 2021-22 NBA preseason will wrap up with 5 matches on Friday, October 15th.

2021-22 NBA Preseason: Key matches

Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Four

Here are some of the key games fans should look out for while following the 2021-22 NBA preseason:

Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers - October 3rd

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers - October 4th

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers - October 4th

LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns - October 6th

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets - October 8th

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors - October 8th

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers - October 11th

Nets and Lakers set to go head to head on Oct. 3 at Staples Center to get the NBA preseason underway. The rest of the preseason schedule is below: pic.twitter.com/7iRThfLso2 — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) September 10, 2021

Where can the fans watch the NBA preseason games?

Live coverage of the 2021-22 NBA preseason games will be available on TNT, ESPN, ESPN2, and NBA TV as well. Fans can also watch the preseason games through an NBA league pass.

The NBA preseason will be a good test for the mettle of championship contenders, which includes the likes of the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, LA Lakers, and LA Clippers.

Teams like the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat are in the mix for the Larry O'Brien trophy as well, which makes the preseason an interesting trailer for what's to come in the 2021-22 NBA campaign.

NBA teams can carry up to 20 players on their camp/preseason roster. Here's where each team stands:



(Team, standard, Two-Way, open)

ATL 17, 2, 1

BOS 17, 1, 2

BKN 17, 1, 2

CHA 17, 2, 1

CHI 18, 1, 1

CLE 19, 0, 1

DAL 17, 2, 1

DEN 15, 1, 4

DET 15, 2, 3

GSW 16, 1, 3

HOU 18, 2, 0



1/3 — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) September 10, 2021

All the aforementioned teams have been relatively active in the offseason, most notably the LA Lakers. They brought in 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook and a plethora of veterans on board this summer, and the Brooklyn Nets are perhaps are the only team who can match that kind of star power.

The Nets did some business of their own this NBA offseason, signing the power forward duo of LaMarcus Aldridge and Paul Millsap. However, they will still have to negotiate the threat of the Milwaukee Bucks in the East, who despite losing PJ Tucker remain one of the most formidable sides in the NBA.

