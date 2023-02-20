When does the 2023 NBA regular season resume after All-Star break? Dates, schedule, and more

The 2023 NBA All-Star game came to a conclusion on Sunday night as the league's biggest stars took to the stage to put on a show for the fans. Players, coaches and team staff will now have some time off from the long regular season before it resumes this week.

Fans are probably wondering when the regular season will return now that the All-Star festivities have ended. There are nine games on Thursday night as the league returns to action. The three earliest games feature the Denver Nuggets at the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Boston Celtics at the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons at the Orlando Magic.

There are stars in the league who are clueless as to how long they'll get a chance to unwind. Charlotte Hornets All-Star guard LaMelo Ball was surprised to find out that he was getting nine days off throughout the All-Star Weekend.

"We have nine days?!" a surprised LaMelo asked the reporter during his interview.

𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧' 𝐍𝐁𝐀 @_Talkin_NBA



h/t



#LetsFly LaMelo Ball was surprised to learn that he has 9 days off during the All-Star breakh/t @ashahahmadi LaMelo Ball was surprised to learn that he has 9 days off during the All-Star break 😂h/t @ashahahmadi#LetsFly https://t.co/lh6B5ylCDW

In order, here are the games that will be taking over the NBA to start the final 20-plus games of the season.

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers 7:00 PM ET Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic 7:00 PM ET Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers 7:30 PM ET New Orleans Pelicans vs Toronto Raptors 7:30 PM ET San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks 8:30 PM ET Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jazz 9:00 PM ET Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers 10:00 PM ET Portlant Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings 10:00 PM ET

Also read: 2023 NBA All-Star Game style watch day 3: Who had the best sneakers, drip, and outfits? Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum, and more

Stephen A. Smith wasn't a fan of how the 2023 NBA All-Star game was played

2023 NBA All-Star Game

The All-Star Game has always been a regular part of the NBA regular season, giving fans a chance to see all their favorite stars play in one game. In past seasons, the NBA has changed the format to make the game more competitive. The league has opted for playground rules, where teams have their own captains, and they draft their own team.

The first two seasons where it was implemented gave fans a reason to watch the entire game because it was close and stars weren't holding back. However, in the past three seasons, the game has reverted to its old ways, where players do not play any kind of defense, making the offense to just walk in and make shots.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith didn't like the ASG:

"What we should be able to see, other than dunks, we should not be able to look at a basketball game and know that anybody could be on the court with you based on the effort you're putting on display," Smith said.

"It just reeks of a level of arrogance and taking fans for granted."

First Take @FirstTake



"It just reeks of a level of arrogance and taking fans for granted." @stephenasmith shares his thoughts on the 2023 NBA All-Star game:"It just reeks of a level of arrogance and taking fans for granted." .@stephenasmith shares his thoughts on the 2023 NBA All-Star game:"It just reeks of a level of arrogance and taking fans for granted." https://t.co/ZCwANPeBOY

Whether Smith speaks the truth about the recent All-Star Game or not, he makes a valid point. Some fans thought the game was boring and just turned into a 3-point contest.

Also read: Who performed at half-time of 2023 NBA All-Star Game? All you need to know

Poll : 0 votes