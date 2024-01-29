When does the 2024 NBA All-Star break begin and end?

The 2024 NBA All-Star break will start on Feb. 16 and finish on Feb. 21, 2024. Providing the highlight of the said week is the highly-anticipated game between the East and West on Feb. 18 (Sunday). The league had already announced the key dates a few weeks before the 2023-24 season started.

The Indiana Pacers, one of the rising teams in the league, will host the said festivities. It didn’t come as a surprise that Tyrese Haliburton, the franchise cornerstone, was selected as one of the starters for the Eastern Conference team.

Opening the week is the Panini Rising Stars practice on Friday, Feb. 16, before it is followed by the Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference. At 7:00 p.m. ET, the Ruffles 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will start at the Lucas Oil Stadium. Two hours after the celebrities had their turn, the rising stars would take on each other in the main event of that day.

On Saturday, Feb. 17, the NBA All-Star practice will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET. It will take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Pacers’ home floor, and will be covered by NBA TV. Commissioner Adam Silver will have his news press conference at 7:00 p.m. ET. The State Farm All-Star Saturday night will finally start an hour after Silver’s conference.

The Kia Skills Challenge, the Starry 3-Point Contest and the AT&T Slam Dunk competition will be the highlights of the said day.

The main event of the NBA All-Star break happens on Sunday, Feb. 18. It starts at 8:00 p.m. ET, pitting the Eastern and Western Conference starts. Giannis Antetokounmpo will captain the East while four-time MVP LeBron James will banner the West.

The starters for both conferences have already been announced but the reserves aren’t introduced until Feb. 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The 2024 NBA All-Star break could prove critical for struggling contenders

The 2024 NBA All-Star break comes after the trade deadline which will be on Feb. 8 at 3:00 p.m. ET. When the league toasts the best players from both conferences, some struggling contenders will be taking time to evaluate their respective playoff pushes.

The Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers will be taking stock of what they have as they are expected to be involved in trade talks. The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat will also be recalibrating their seasons following notable changes.

The Warriors are 12th in the Western Conference with a 19-24 record and likely the contender that can’t wait for the 2024 NBA All-Star break. LA should also be making plans about how to improve their so-so performances as they are 24-23 which puts them in the ninth spot.

The Heat have lost their last six games even with the addition of former Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier. Milwaukee dismissed former coach Adrian Griffin and replaced him with Doc Rivers. The Bucks will be discussing how they can improve their defensive issues.

The 2024 NBA All-Star break is only a few days but it can be the boost several struggling contending teams need to right their respective ships.

