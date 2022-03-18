“When 2k first reached out to me I didn’t know they wanted to put me in the game” - Paolo Banchero says it’s surreal to be the first college player to be scanned for NBA 2k

Duke Blue Devils freshman Paolo Banchero is about to become the first college player to appear in the NBA2K video game series. The Duke forward has been one of the most popular players in college basketball throughout the 2021-22 NCAA season and is expected to be a potential Top-3 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Banchero has been generating buzz ever since in his days as a high school basketball standout. Listed at 6'10", 250 pounds, the 19-year-old forward has been widely discussed in NBA circles with his combination of strength and offensive versatility. Paolo has the ability to become a dynamic weapon at the NBA level with his offensive arsenal and ability to score from multiple levels. Banchero was recently interviewed by NBA2K and talked about how special it is for him to be the first college player to ever be put in the game.

When 2k first reached out to me, I didn't know they wanted to put me in the game. So when I found that out that to my excitement to another level, being the first college player to ever be scanning NBA 2K is honestly surreal for me of growing up spending hours on the game with me and my friends like...to be the first college player be in the game now it is a blessing...," he said.

Duke's Paolo Banchero getting ready to take his game to the NBA

Duke freshman Paolo Banchero has his eyes set on the NBA

There's no denying that Duke freshman forward Paolo Banchero has become one of the biggest names in college basketball this year. Banchero has hit the ground running for the Blue Devils this year, after putting on an eye-opening performance on opening night against the Kentucky Wildcats. Since then, the versatile forward has had the attention of NBA scouts and personnel as he's trending towards becoming one of the top selections in the 2022 NBA Draft class.

NBA2K has become one of the most popular video games in the world, especially when it comes to the sport of basketball. With Banchero becoming one of the most popular figures in the NCAA, it's not surprising to see that he gets his recognition as being one of the first collegiate players to be inserted into the video game franchise.

Banchero spoke more in-depth about how he spent countless hours playing NBA2K throughout his days of traveling with AAU teams.

I just remember being on like a AAU trips, bringing the system with me, playing my teammates in 2K, taking it everywhere with us out of town. It really brought us together a lot, honestly, like it was a way of bonding like with your friends and whatnot," he added.

It's a special moment for a 19-year-old player who grew up dreaming of one day being a professional basketball player. NBA scouts and fans around the world will be watching Paolo Banchero closely as his team gets prepared to have their first game of the NCAA tournament.

