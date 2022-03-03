“When you have AD, Westbrook and LeBron and supporting cast, they feel they’re an elite team” - James Worthy claims LA Lakers play better against tougher opponents 

Former NBA player James Worthy feels the LA Lakers, featuring LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, tend to play better against stronger teams.

The Lakers are currently ninth in the Western Conference, with a 27-34 season record. They face a stern test ahead, with 15 of their 21 remaning regular-season games on the road. The Lakers also have the second-toughest schedule remaining of all teams.

Not many would bet on James and co. to turn a corner at this stage of the season, especially with Davis potentially out for the rest of the regular season. Nevertheless, Worthy believes the Lakers play better in challenging circumstances, and they respond well when put in difficult situations.

"I don't think they're (Lakers) going to respond unless there is a challenge," said Worthy on Spectrum SportsNet. "Look at what they did against the Jazz, won that game before the All-Star break, came back, played a pretty good game against the Clippers."

"I think they respond to teams that they feel they are compatible to. Not the record-wise, but when you have AD, Westbrook and LeBron and the supporting cast, they feel like they are an elite team."

Do the LA Lakers have a realistic shot at making a turnaround?

The LA Lakers have taken too long to find their rhythm and combinations right this season. Injuries have also played spoilsport, which has affected LA's rotations and on-court strategies. That isn't the only problem, though. The Lakers have not played with any decent intensity this season.

They have assembled the oldest roster in the league, which has impacted the team's chances of doing well against younger opponents. The LA Lakers have lost against non-playoff teams this year. Nevertheless, James and co. have given playoff-bound teams like the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets a good fight.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "We've seen throughout the course of sports history where teams have subpar regular seasons and catch fire at the right time." Frank Vogel on his confidence that the #Lakers can get back on track. "We've seen throughout the course of sports history where teams have subpar regular seasons and catch fire at the right time." Frank Vogel on his confidence that the #Lakers can get back on track. https://t.co/WgJnoX7us7

They have reacted well to adversity in the past and come out strong. However, they have failed to close out games on countless occasions. The Lakers do have a realistic chance to turn things around. However, they need to be more consistent in matching the intensity of their opponents, especially at the start of games.

Frank Vogel's side are better accustomed to slow-paced basketball, something that happens a lot during the playoffs. If they find a way to control the tempo of games in the final leg of the regular season, the Lakers could indeed reach the postseason.

