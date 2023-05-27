When Adrian Griffin was accused of domestic violence by ex-wife: All you need to know

With Adrian Griffin reportedly set to take over as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, past allegations of domestic violence have begun to surface. Back in 2020, Griffin was accused by his ex-wife of some pretty horrific acts ranging from domestic violence to giving her sexually transmitted diseases.

During his time as an assistant coach for the Toronto Raptors, he notably received attention during the bubble when he temporarily served as head coach.

With Nick Nurse opting to sit out the game, he took over, leading the team to a win in a moment, stating that he felt like Cinderella.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the wake of the comments, his ex-wife, Audrey Griffin, posted a lengthy Tweet where she accused the former NBA player of heinous acts. She questioned how he was able to get away with it, while taking some of the league's biggest reporters.

At the time, she alleged:

"How can someone continuously get away with abuse, almost take a life choking them while on the floor and almost passes out, throw them into a wall making a hole as big as their body, drag them across a lawn while pregnant, drag them out the house in their pj's in zero below weather ..."

She added:

"Breaks down locked doors to get to them, gives them STD's, sleeps with prostitutes, sleeps with a teen age ball girl??? And even though you have receipts for EVERYTHING!!!! How can you do ALL of this and still get away with it?? I will tell you how... just be in the NBA and win a game in the bubble. Cinderfella."

You can read her full statement below.

How did Adrian Griffin and the Toronto Raptors respond to the accusations?

After the accusations made against Adrian Griffin, many questioned how the Raptors, and the NBA, would respond. Given the horrific nature of the accusations, many speculated that Griffin could potentially lose his job given that his ex-wife alleged that she had proof of everything.

Shortly after the accusations, Adrian Griffin released a statement on the matter, writing:

BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge 2017

"This morning, accusations were made against me on social media by my former wife that I vehemently deny. We are involved in a longstanding legal dispute over alimony and child support arrangements."

He continued:

"I am disappointed to have to address false accusations in this way, and I apologize for any distraction this has potentially caused for our team at this important time."

At the time, the Raptors also released a statement, where the organization wrote that they were shocked. After speaking with Griffin, they decided to support the process he and his ex-wife were going through as they settled things.

Additionally, Griffin's children allegedly came out and denied the allegations against him, helping their father to put the situation behind him.

Now, with Griffin set to take over as coach of the Bucks, the allegations are once again coming to light years later.

(Suggested Reading: Giannis Antetokounmpo eager to play under Adrian Griffin)

Poll : 0 votes