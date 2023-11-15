When does Ben Simmons' contract end? Exploring Nets star's current deal

Ben Simmons will be forced to the sideline once again this season after experiencing nerve pain in his lower back. The situation has left fans frustrated, with conflicting reports indicating that Simmons could be out for at least a week on the short end, and indefinitely on the long end. With the embattled star injured once again, many have been wondering about his contract.

Fans may remember that per Spotrac, Simmons signed a five-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers prior to the 2020-21 season worth a whopping $177.2 million over five years. He is currently in the fourth year of that deal, with one more year remaining.

After this season, and the 2024-25 season, Ben Simmons will hit unrestricted free agency in 2025 at the age of 29. His contract situation will see him earn $37.89 million this year, and $40.3 million next year, indicating that the Nets cap will be seriously impacted by Simmons for the next two years.

His contract can also notably jump up based on performance incentives. For example, with Simmons' 2019-20 All-NBA 3rd Team honors, he received a bump, making the total contract value $190 million. As the 27-year-old deals with yet another injury, his contract situation will only further be put under the microscope.

Looking at Ben Simmons' season so far, and the latest regarding his return to the court

After struggling with a back injury last season, Ben Simmons had his sights set on a triumphant return to the court this season. Through his first six games back, he has shown flashes of brilliance while finding his rhythm once again.

While the Nets have struggled at times, posting just a 6-5 record, Ben Simmons has continued to work towards returning to form. He is currently averaging 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists over an average of 31.8 minutes per game.

The latest news, however, has left fans fearing the worst. While his agent has stated that the injury won't require a long-term absence, fans have been here before. The difference, of course, is that Simmons' agent has stated via The Post that the injury is unrelated to the problems that have ailed Simmons in the past.

According to Nets coach Jacque Vaughn, the young standout will be out for at least a week after an MRI revealed a pinched nerve in his back. Although he's played in just 42 games over the past two years, indications are that the situation won't sideline him long-term.