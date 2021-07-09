"When Book shoots, I expect it to go in" - Chris Paul praises Devin Booker after Phoenix Suns' victory against Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of 2021 NBA Finals

Chris Paul complimented teammate Devin Booker in his postgame comments after the Phoenix Suns guard led their team to a 118-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2.

Booker scored 31 points and drained 7-of-12 3-pointers on Thursday night to give the Phoenix Suns a 2-0 lead in the 2021 NBA Finals.

The Milwaukee Bucks had no answer for the two-time All-Star, who was the Phoenix Suns’ most prolific 3-point shooter on a night when they dropped a franchise playoff-high 20 3-pointers. Booker was the difference maker as he knocked down 5-of-7 shots from beyond the arc in the second half.

"When Book shoots, I expect it to go in. I get mad when he doesn’t shoot it,” Paul said.

Earlier in the interview, Paul commented on Devin Booker’s uncanny shooting in the fourth quarter when he nailed timely shots from the perimeter. Not only was he hitting the three, Booker was making them with a hand in his face.

“Big time. He could tell you better than I can, but he done trained and worked his whole life for these moments...if Book shoots it, I expect it to go in,” Paul said.

Other Phoenix Suns teammates shower Devin Booker with praise

Devin Booker’s big night was not lost on other members of the Phoenix Suns. The 24-year-old played an excellent all-round game with five rebounds and six assists to go along with his 31 points.

Asked if Booker ever ran away from the moment, Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder gave a definite answer.

“No,” Crowder replied. “I wouldn't be here if he did.”

When asked the exact same question, Paul reminded everyone of Devin Booker’s career-high moment.

"I mean...Book had 70 in a game before,” Paul answered. “You don't do that being shy."

Forward Mikal Bridges was also asked about Booker’s performance in Game 2.

“Just coming up huge,” Bridges said. “I told him after the game, just timely shots...you could just tell it was melting them down."

The seven 3-pointers in the NBA Finals is a record of sorts as Devin Booker became just the 11th player in league annals to make at least that many in a game. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry holds the record with nine.

Game 3 will be played on Sunday with the Phoenix Suns looking to take a commanding 3-0 lead when they head into enemy territory on Sunday. But the Milwaukee Bucks will try to avoid going down a hole that no team in NBA history has ever climbed out of when they play in the friendly confines of Fiserv Forum.

