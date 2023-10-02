When is the Boston Celtics’ media day? Date and more explored

The Boston Celtics have made a significant splash in the offseason with numerous key roster moves and trades. As the 2023-24 season approaches, there are several intriguing storylines to keep an eye on.

The first glimpse of their new season will kick off on Monday, Oct. 2, with the Celtics holding their media day.

The Celtics underwent significant changes this offseason, parting ways with key players such as the culture-setter Marcus Smart, the tenacious Grant Williams, Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams, Danilo Gallinari, and Mike Muscala.

However, they have strengthened their roster with the arrivals of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, along with role players like Oshae Brissett, Dalano Banton, and Svi Mykhailuk.

According to BetOnline.ag, the Celtics have become the frontrunners to win the NBA championship in the upcoming season, following their acquisition of Jrue Holiday.

In the draft, they added Jordan Walsh and signed the undrafted DJ Steward on a training-camp deal.

Additionally, they secured an extension for Jaylen Brown, solidifying their commitment to their core players.

It's worth noting that Jrue Holiday won't be taking part in the media day interviews and will be introduced to the team and the media at a later date.

Storylines to watch out for on Boston Celtics’ media day

The mastermind of the Celtics' front office, Brad Stevens, has orchestrated a substantial offseason for Boston, and it will be intriguing to gain insights into the reasoning behind his strategic decisions as the Celtics set their sights on an NBA championship.

It will be interesting to hear Mazzulla and Jayson Tatum's perspectives on the fresh roster. Additionally, it will be intriguing to see how the team addresses the departure of Smart, a beloved figure among Celtics fans, and the other players they've traded.

The rationale behind the Porzingis trade is another topic that may be delved into, along with discussions about the reconfigured Celtics frontcourt and how it aims to contend with dominant players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic.

Additionally, it will be interesting to hear from Brown, who inked a record-breaking five-year, $304 million supermax extension with the Celtics, marking the largest contract in NBA history.