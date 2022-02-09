"When Bron and AD aren't on the floor, that's when I can be Russ" - Dwyane Wade on the Russell Westbrook-LA Lakers situation

Dwayne Wade and Russell Westbrook have had many interesting matchups in the NBA. The three-time NBA champion is no stranger to Westbrook's abilities. Wade believes that despite the latter's recent struggles, he can make things work with the LA Lakers.

Wade, who post his retirement started appearing on TV as an expert, offers practical takes on various situations. It only makes sense, as he had a great basketball IQ, and was one of the best guards of his era.

The 40-year-old acknowledged the brilliance of Westbrook. However, according to him, there is only one way for the Lakers' big three of Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis to thrive. Speaking about it on the NBA on the TNT show, Wade said:

"Well, I think you look at the Lakers and everyone always talk about what they need to do, trade deadline and all that, listen you have Russell Westbrook and he has a lot to still give to this team, but when you talk about making a business decision, none of us want to give the ball up or take less shots when we're used to being able to have the ball or shoot any shots you want."

"But sometimes when you become a part of a team, like this team you have LeBron, you have AD, you have to pick your spots and so Russ, I think with this team is they go down to the second half, it is understanding when Bron and AD is not on the floor, that's when I can be Russ."

Wade continued that the Lakers need to make use of Westbrook's rebounding prowess, especially when James and Davis are on the floor. When the duo's off the floor, Westbrook can strive to be himself. Wade said in this regard:

"When these guys are on the floor, I have to make a business decision; I have to give the ball up and have to go play and do other things that I am great at. I am great at rebounding; I am great at passing the ball; I know we get high turnovers, but that comes with the territory."

"But like you a big guard, you could post up guys, transition and not too many people can stop. So you kind of gotta take a little bit of the gas when you play with certain guys, and when these guys are out, when AD go to the bench, when LeBron go to the bench, now it's time for me to get back to Russell Westbrook."

Dwayne Wade's advice makes sense, as James and Davis have been great for the purple and gold since returning from injury. If Westbrook can facilitate them when they're on the court, and fire when they're off it, the Lakers could be a tough team to beat.

The team also has some elite shooters like Malik Monk and Carmelo Anthony. If Westbrook can find them on open looks, the Lakers could be a lot more dangerous offensively than they currently are.

Can Russell Westbrook get back to his best with the LA Lakers this season?

Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers in a game against the Charlotte Hornets

Russell Westbrook is an LA native, and always dreamt of playing for the LA Lakers. However, nothing has gone as planned for him during his stint with the purple and gold.

The 33-year-old has averaged 18.3 PPG in 55 appearances, which is the lowest for him since his sophomore season. He has failed to attack the rim like he usually does, and is not as lethal as he can be inside the paint. However, Westbrook's career has always been about defying odds.

Last season, he was part of a Washington Wizards team that struggled for form. Not many picked them to make the playoffs, as Westbrook had failed to deliver at the start of the season.

However, post the All-Star break, the former MVP began firing to lead the franchise to the playoffs. Although the Wizards lost in the first round, Westbrook's performance in the second half of the season was a heartening one.

For the second consecutive year, Russell Westbrook won't be part of the All-Star team. As much as he would be disappointed by that, the 33-year-old can use the break to rediscover his lost touch.

There is not a shadow of doubt about his brilliance. Westbrook is undoubtedly a terrific player, so if he gets back to his best, the Lakers will be favorites to go all the way.

