  "When Bron's out, I gotta be better and I wasn't": $53,827,872 star candidly takes blame for Lakers' loss vs Nets in LeBron James' absence

"When Bron's out, I gotta be better and I wasn't": $53,827,872 star candidly takes blame for Lakers' loss vs Nets in LeBron James' absence

By Atishay Jain
Modified Mar 11, 2025 03:54 GMT
"When Bron's out, I gotta be better and I wasn't": $53,827,872 Austin Reaves candidly takes blame for Lakers' loss vs Nets in LeBron James' absence.

The LA Lakers fell to the Brooklyn Nets 111-108 on Monday, with LeBron James sidelined due to a left groin strain. In his absence, the Purple and Gold struggled offensively, resulting in their second consecutive loss. Austin Reaves, who is on a four-year, $53,827,872 contract, didn't hold back and took responsibility for the team's defeat.

Reaves admitted that his poor performance against the Nets played a significant role in the loss. The star guard emphasized that he cannot afford to play poorly, especially in games where LeBron James is unavailable.

"I just thought I played incredibly bad," Reaves said. "That's really about as much as I can say about that. It's frustrating not helping your team win and when Bron's out, I gotta be better and I wasn't. That's why we lost."
Austin Reaves has struggled to find his rhythm since returning from injury. On Monday, the young star appeared out of sync, missing shots he typically makes.

He finished the game with 17 points, shooting 3 of 14 from the field, including 1 of 5 from beyond the arc. Reaves also recorded eight rebounds, 10 assists and one block, but committed three turnovers in 36 minutes.

