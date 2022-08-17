“When Bronny makes his choice you’ll hear it from him” - LeBron James debunks claims linking Bronny James with different universities

LeBron James' son Bronny James has garnered a lot of media attention recently. With some speculating that the University of Oregon has shown an interest in pursuing the 17 year old starkid, James addressed these rumors on social media.

Bronny James has achieved viral status once again as he makes the rounds on social media for his performances. While Bronny is expected to play in the NBA someday, playing college basketball appears to be the immediate next step.

As a four-star recruit, the 17-year old high school senior has garnered some interest from some collegiate powerhouses. Reports suggest that UCLA, Michigan, Oregon, Ohio State and USC have shown interest in the youngster.

However, a recent article by On3.com's Jamie Shaw suggests that Oregon might be the frontrunner in recruiting Bronny. While ruling out UCLA and Michigan as they weren't actively pursuing James, Shaw wrote this to highlight Oregon's chances:

"There are many ties between the James family and Oregon. The connections mostly center around Nike. Oregon is the flagship school for the Nike brand. LeBron James and Nike have done business together with SpringHill Company. And LeBron signed a lifetime contract with Nike as an apparel brand."

“Speaking with sources close to the situation, the ties to Oregon are deep…Sources tell us that at this point, Oregon has a lead and that James will end up in Eugene.” The Oregon Ducks are in the ‘lead’ to land Bronny James, per on3.com “Speaking with sources close to the situation, the ties to Oregon are deep…Sources tell us that at this point, Oregon has a lead and that James will end up in Eugene.” The Oregon Ducks are in the ‘lead’ to land Bronny James, per on3.com“Speaking with sources close to the situation, the ties to Oregon are deep…Sources tell us that at this point, Oregon has a lead and that James will end up in Eugene.” https://t.co/Ls48B8yxJA

Shaw also added that Bronny James and five-star recruit Mookie Cook were teammates at North Coast Blue Chips.

While this makes for an interesting connection and fuels some rumors, LeBron James made simple work of matters when he tweeted:

"He hasn’t taken 1 visit yet and has only had a few calls with coaches and universities. When Bronny makes his choice you’ll hear it from him. #JamesGang"

LeBron James' statement practically shuts down all rumors regarding where Bronny will play college ball. However, the amount of interest the 17-year old has garnered is promising considering his rank on the 2023 ESPN 100.

Bronny James continues to develop

Bronny James drives past a defender

Bronny James has featured on several highlight reels and mixtapes since early in his high school career. With high expectations placed upon him, the "Young King" is expected to play in the NBA someday as well.

LeBron James has made his desire to play alongside his son quite clear. At the age of 37, LeBron shows no signs of slowing down. In this regard, Bronny also fits the timeline to play in the league.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud LeBron James says he wants to play with his son Bronny James in the NBA LeBron James says he wants to play with his son Bronny James in the NBA https://t.co/TKClN5ADIL

At 17 years old, Bronny James is one of the most promising prospects in the class of 2023. Ranked at No.39 as a four-star recruit on ESPN's list, Bronny has put his best foot forward as of late.

James has been playing for the California Basketball Club on the Axe Euro Tour. Joining his younger brother Bryce James alongside the sons of NBA players like Penny Hardaway and Scottie Pippen, Bronny has looked impressive.

We're live on ESPNU -- it's California Basketball Club vs. HoopsfixElite (UK). We're off in London! Bronny James with a fast 5 points including the and-1We're live on ESPNU -- it's California Basketball Club vs. HoopsfixElite (UK). We're off in London! Bronny James with a fast 5 points including the and-1 💪💪We're live on ESPNU -- it's California Basketball Club vs. HoopsfixElite (UK). https://t.co/owhTITaDky

James is coming off a 25-point outing in a loss to the U18 French team featuring projected No.1 pick Victor Wenbamyama. Having lost their first game to UK squad Hoopsfix Elite, the 17-year old will hope to come away with a win in their last game in Rome to cap off the tour.

