Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has long been one of the most 'animated' figures in the NBA.

The 1993 MVP never held his tongue during his time as a player, and would frequently entertain the crowd with both his play and his antics. Throughout the course of his playing and broadcasting career, Barkley has made one thing clear: He isn't your role model.

The statement has been applied to some of the admittedly stupid things the Chuckster accepts blame for, however, he once demonstrated it another way. During his playing career Barkley was on the road traveling for away games. When he called home to talk to his mother, Charcey Glenn, Barkley admitted he was having a problem.

He recalled the phone call and his mother's hilarious yet savage response during an episode of The Steam Room alongside Ernie Johnson. With the two working on Inside the NBA together for years now, the podcast frequently delivers hilarious content, and this one was no different.

“I called my mom, I said ‘My clothes keep getting ruined, my whites got different colors on them.’ She says ‘You are separating the colors, right?’ I said ‘What do you mean? Mom, you just throw everything in the washing machine.’ She said ‘Son, you’re dumber than rocks.'”

Charles Barkley's rude awakening when he got to the NBA

When Charles Barkley got to the NBA, laundry wasn't the only rude awakening for the Leeds, Alabama native. As a rookie on the Philadelphia 76ers, the Chuckster admittedly was notorious for wearing sweatsuits. Although the combo of comfort and style was perfect for him, his teammates like Julius Erving and Moses Malone didn't think so.

As Barkley explained, Dr. J was his mentor when he got into the league. Although the legendary hooper never taught the Chuckster how to do laundry, he did teach him how to be a superstar. The first thing Erving and Malone taught Barkley was that he couldn't continue to dress in sweatsuits all the time.

“They took me to Boards store. And I spent like $25,000. I was like, ‘Are y’all crazy?’ Because I ain’t never made any money in my life. They buy me about 10 to 15 suits, and the bill was like $25,000. When I got the bill, I was like, ‘Man, y’all are crazy.’"

But that wasn't all, Dr. J also taught Charles Barkley the importance of making his team members feel important. As the face of a franchise, sometimes team members felt as though they weren't getting the credit and recognition they deserved. That's where Erving said Barkley's role as a leader came in.

"You’ve got to make those guys feel special 'cause, No. 1, you’re getting all the credit," Barkley said. "Hey, when you all go to dinner, you grab the check. Every holiday, if a guy’s stuck in town, you make sure they come to your house.”

With how successful Charles Barkley has been throughout his career it's safe to say he probably has someone else do his laundry now.

