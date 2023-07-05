Dennis Rodman, the five-time NBA champion is famous for having colored hair and taking trips to Vegas during the NBA season. Rodman won two titles with the Detroit Piston and then went to play alongside Michael Jordan where they won an iconic three-peat.

While Rodman's life and career on the court have been stellar, his off-court life has often been somewhat rocky and unstable. Recently, Rodman was interviewed on Vlad TV where he confessed that his Pistons coach Chuck Daly cut a Pistons player because he was allegedly sleeping with Rodman's wife. Rodman quoted this as the reason Daly cut the player:

"He [Daly] felt so bad for me"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This story as to why Daly felt bad for Rodman has its roots in 1993 when countless fans along with Detroit police spotted Dennis Rodman in the Pistons parking lot. Rodman was found asleep while holding a shotgun and had been considering suicide.

Here is how Dennis Rodman described the situation:

“I’m in the car, had a gun to my mouth, and I fell asleep to Pearl Jam. Pearl Jam and stuff like that, I think that actually saved me. Yeah, I fell asleep like that. I think that the whole city of Detroit was around my car, and they want to put me in a mental hospital. I’m not mentally dumb. I think a lot of people knew what I was going through.”

DJ Vlad questioned Dennis Rodman about what led him to contemplate suicide. Rodman voiced that the reason was that his wife was cheating on him with a Detroit Pistons player.

Dennis Rodman’s wife cheated on him with a Detroit Pistons player

Dennis Rodman with his ex-wife Annie Bakes

Dennis Rodman confessed that his wife was cheating on him which led him to almost kill himself with a shotgun. Rodman did not make clear which ex-wife cheated on him, however, according to the timelines, it is likely Annie Bakes who was married to Rodman from 1992-93.

Here is what Dennis Rodman had to say when asked if his wife was cheating on him with someone from the Pistons:

“Well, she was doing that.

Rodman went on to talk about how he had to play that night with his teammate who Rodman's wife on cheating on him with. Rodman further talks about how Chuck Daly cut that player from the team. Here is what Rodman said:

But guess what, we moved past it and stuff like that. We broke bread and stuff like that and said hey, I can’t do anything about that. You know, but I had to play a game that night, we won. I think Chuck Daly felt so bad for me, and he actually cut him from the team.”

Dennis Rodman was very close to Chuck Daly who was like a father figure to Rodman. Perhaps, this is why Daly cut the Pistons player from the roster and felt bad for Rodman. Dennis Rodman did not make clear though which NBA player it was from the Detroit Pistons.

Poll : 0 votes