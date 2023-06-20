“When Dennis went to a bar, all bets were off” – Phil Jackson on Dennis Rodman’s infamous partying obsession

Dennis Rodman's notorious partying habits were recently discussed by Phil Jackson, his former coach. In terms of nightlife escapades, Jackson characterized the enigmatic player with a larger-than-life personality and his insatiable appetite for revelry as a formidable presence.

According to Jackson, while Rodman wasn't necessarily a frequent partier, when he did venture into a bar, he unleashed a whirlwind of festivities. It was as if he operated on a different level, defying all expectations and embracing the moment with unmatched intensity. The mere presence of Rodman transformed an ordinary evening into an extraordinary experience.

"You couldn't ever call anything close to Dennis Rodman," Jackson said. "They might have gone out and hung out at a, you know, at a bar. But Dennis, when Dennis went to a bar, all bets were off. You know, he really wasn't a person that partied, but when he did party, it was all out. I mean, it could be a 24-hour party.

"That's where we had to really watch Dennis closely because it didn't stop at closing time."

The parties thrown by Rodman were legendary, often stretching into marathon sessions that lasted well beyond closing time. Time seemed to lose its meaning as the revelry carried on relentlessly, captivating everyone in its wake. People of all backgrounds would discover themselves caught up in Rodman's charm and vitality.

For Jackson and the Chicago Bulls, managing Rodman's partying obsession became a delicate balancing act. They acknowledged his exceptional talent on the basketball court. They realized that he needed a certain level of freedom to perform at his best. Conversely, they had to guarantee that his partying didn't go out of control and endanger the harmony within the team.

Rodman's captivating figure both on and off the court was due to his tightrope walk. Fans were endeared to him, and he became an unforgettable character in the history of basketball due to his larger-than-life persona and unapologetic approach to life.

Statistical marvel: Dennis Rodman's 158 games with 20 rebounds set a record

Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman's record of 158 games with 20 or more rebounds is a statistical marvel that showcases his dominance on the boards. While his offensive capabilities were constrained, Rodman's relentless chase for rebounds rendered him an influential player.

He may have had numerous zero-point games, but his impact on the glass was invaluable. Rodman's ability to generate extra possessions for his team through rebounding kept him on the court, even when his scoring contributions were lacking.

Surpassing any other player in NBA history, his 20-or-more rebound performances had Andre Drummond and Dwight Howard trailing behind. Rodman's remarkable career was defined by his exceptional ability to rebound.

