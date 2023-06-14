When is Denver Nuggets championship parade scheduled? Date, route, and more

On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets won their first NBA championship in franchise history. Behind a historic performance from Nikola Jokic, they were able to finish off the Miami Heat in five games.

Following their title win, the next big thing for the Denver Nuggets is the championship parade. The team will ride through the city on buses while showing off the Larry O'Brien trophy.

For those interested in the Nuggets parade, it is set to happen on Thursday, June 15th. The team will ride a short route through the downtown area that finishes up at their stadium. From there, players and coaches are sure to give speeches to a riled up Denver crowd.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nikola Jokic had shocking response to Denver Nuggets championship parade

The Denver Nuggets would not have secure the NBA title if it wasn't for the play of Nikola Jokic. Throughout their run, the two-time MVP took his game to new heights to add a title and Finals MVP to his resumé.

In the Game 5 win over the Miami Heat, Jokic finished with 28 points, 16 rebounds, and four assists. Despite this incredible showing in the series finale, it was his comments after the game that had people talking.

Over the past few years, Jokic has proven that he is a different kind of superstar. What he said after Game 5 was a testament to that. While most players are looking forward to the parade after a title, the All-Star center did not want to be bothered with it.

"No, I need to go home."

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Jokić was asked if he's looking forward to the Championship parade.



"No. I need to go home." 🤣 Jokić was asked if he's looking forward to the Championship parade."No. I need to go home." 🤣 https://t.co/1ZkPSG6mFe

While Jokic might not want to take part in the parade, he is sure to be there front and center. As the pillar of the franchise, none of this wouldn't have been possible without him. He should be there alongside Jamal Murray and the rest of the Nuggets when the city of Denver shows their love for what they were able to accomplish this season.

Poll : 0 votes