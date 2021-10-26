"When we didn’t make shots to start the second half we still got stops" - Kevin Durant happy with Brooklyn Nets' improved defense in win against Washington Wizards

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets headed into the 2021-22 season as the team touted winning the NBA championship. It was due to their mind-boggling squad depth and the big game pedigree of their big three.

However, the season began with more questions than answers as a dark cloud loomed over Kyrie Irving's future. The dilemma is whether he will return to the court this season and how that would affect the Nets' chances. Their on-court issues weren't helping either, as they struggled in unconvincing losses to the Milwaukee Bucks and the Charlotte Hornets.

There were concerns surrounding their inability to play elite defense and how that would be a major deterrent to their championship aspirations. The Nets gave us a glimpse of how that wouldn't be a problem with a dominating defensive display against a Washington Wizards team that came into the game in red-hot form. The Nets held the Wizards below 100 despite them featuring offensive juggernauts such as Bradley Beal.

Kevin Durant, in a post-game interview with the New York Post's Brian Lewis, heaped praise on the Nets' defensive intensity. He discussed how their relentless effort on that end helped them get stops that sealed the game even when their shots weren't falling. Here is what he said:

“I liked that when we didn’t make shots to start the second half we still got stops. We still showed them bodies. This team was playing with confidence and we came in here on the second night of a back-to-back and imposed our will the whole game.”

Kevin Durant and the Nets will look to sustain this level of play on the defensive end if they are to have a chance of winning a championship without Kyrie Irving.

Can Kevin Durant guide the Brooklyn Nets to an NBA championship without Kyrie Irving?

Kevin Durant has already established his credentials as one of the greatest scorers of all time and is climbing up the NBA All-Time Points list at a rapid pace. KD reached 24000 points in the game against the Wizards after scoring a game-high 25-points.

What impressed most during the game was Durant's effort on the other side of the court. KD and the Nets upped the ante and suffocated a Wizards' offense that was coming off back-to-back wins.

The Slim Reaper will have to stick true to his nickname and elevate his level of play on both ends. Durant will need to do this while trying not to overexert himself and remain as healthy as possible. With Kyrie most likely not suiting up for the rest of the season, it is imperative that Kevin Durant does not run himself to the ground while taking on more offensive responsibility.

With a healthy KD leading the charge and James Harden as the supporting act, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Nets win a championship without Kyrie Irving.

