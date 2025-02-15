"When you're in a dogfight, you're going to dislike the person" - LeBron James makes feelings clear about evolution of iconic rivalry with Steph Curry

LeBron James opened up about his rivalry with Steph Curry. During the mid-2010s, James and Curry had one of the biggest rivalries in NBA history. From 2015-2018, the two superstars faced off in four consecutive NBA Finals series. While they had some of the most heated moments, LeBron and Steph eventually became friends, especially when the King decided to take his talents to the Western Conference.

Ad

LeBron James explained to ESPN NBA reporter Ohm Youngmisuk why they didn't see eye to eye. Both Steph Curry and James wanted the title so badly that they'd do anything to win an NBA Finals matchup.

“When you’re in a dogfight… you’re going to dislike that person," James said. "(Steph Curry) disliked me, I disliked him because we were both fighting for… the Larry O’Brien Trophy.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As for Curry, while he said he also disliked James, it was more that he didn't like the player rather than the person. Steph revealed to Ohm Youngmisuk that he always had respect for LeBron, it's just that he didn't like going up against the man behind the jersey.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“There’s always respect," Curry said. "I didn’t like the player. The person’s always great. You just hate when he has a jersey on wearing No. 23.”

Ad

LeBron James opens up about finals moments playing with Steph Curry in NBA

LeBron James turned 40 years old on December 30, 2024, making him the oldest active player in the league today. The King hinted on numerous occasions that he plans on retiring soon. While it'll be sad to see one of the greatest of all time leave, guys like Steph Curry and Kevin Durant are also nearing their end.

Ad

James opened up about his final moments in the league being able to play against Curry and Durant. LeBron told ESPN's Dave McMenamin that his games going up against his two rivals are numbered, which means that fans should drink in all they can take.

"There ain't going to be that many times left," LeBron said. "So you take it all in and you don't take it for granted. It's coming to an end soon."

While it isn't clear when LeBron James plans on retiring, it's likely after his son Bryce James' rookie season in the NBA, which is projected to be either in the 2026-27 or 2027-28 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback