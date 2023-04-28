When Dude Perfect invited Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic to their show and scared him with snakes

Dude Perfect and Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic were bound to collaborate at some point, given they’re both based in Texas. “Luka Legend” is the Mavs’ franchise player while the sports and comedy group do their gig in Frisco.

Doncic found time to join the sought-after show in early January to discuss hoops, play one-on-one with Cody Jones and just hang around.

Dude Perfect had a Cool/Not Cool segment where basketball fans got to know the Slovenian basketball superstar more. Tyler Toney, who is seen as the group’s leader, eventually gave Doncic a box lid.

Toney asked the All-Star point guard if he can recognize Texas’ top four most venomous snakes. Fans could already see that Doncic was already wary when the host showed a photo of a rattlesnake, copperhead, coral snake, and water moccasin.

When a big box was carried in front of Doncic and Toney, the Mavs’ superstar quickly stood up to stay away from it. The Dude Perfect member asked “Luka Legend” to put the lid on the box that he thought contained a venomous snake.

Luka Doncic just freaked out and wouldn’t even go near Tyler Tony if the box with snakes wasn’t removed from the set. Doncic is one of the NBA’s most unflappable players, so seeing him clearly unnerved by something was a rarity basketball fans probably enjoyed.

“Wonder Boy” may be scared of snakes, but he adores dogs. He revealed during the Dude Perfect show that he has three of them in his house.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks had a disappointing finish to their 2022-23 season

After reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2022, most basketball fans were expecting the Dallas Mavericks to have another deep postseason run. Luka Doncic started hot, making a solid case for the MVP award early in the season.

Doncic’s name was consistently included in MVP discussions alongside Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Mavericks looked like they were building for playoff success.

As good as Doncic was, the Mavericks felt they needed a superstar to help carry the scoring burden. Dallas lost Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks in the offseason and badly wanted to add another legitimate scorer to the lineup.

Just before the trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks acquired wantaway Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and forward Markieff Morris. Dallas’ package included Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, two second-round picks (2027 and 2029) and an unprotected 2029 first-round pick.

The Mavericks were fourth in the Western Conference before the trade deadline. They were 10th in their conference in a little over a month. Luka Doncic and Irving made Dallas’ offense nearly unstoppable, but the Mavericks also can’t stop others from scoring on them.

Dallas fought hard to barge into the play-in tournament but eventually tanked in the last game of the season against the Chicago Bulls. Doncic asserted during their chase for a pre-playoff spot that he will not sit out as long as the Mavericks have a chance.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania The NBA has fined the Dallas Mavericks $750,000 for its resting of players vs. Bulls late in season. The NBA has fined the Dallas Mavericks $750,000 for its resting of players vs. Bulls late in season.

Mark Cuban overruled him and played Luka Doncic for just a few minutes in the Mavericks’ last regular-season game. Kyrie Irving is a free agent. Cuban claimed that re-signing the mercurial point guard was their biggest priority.

Dallas will face a long offseason of uncertainty. Doncic will be eagerly waiting to see how his team improves its roster for next season.

