When Dylan Harper revealed how mother Maria's coaching helped him develop his downhill game: "Wasn't allowed to shoot jumpers"

Former Rutgers guard Dylan Harper was drafted as the No.2 pick by the San Antonio Spurs at the 2025 NBA draft. Harper appeared on a Feb. 20 episode of The Youngins Sports Podcast where he made a revelation about his mother, Maria.

He credited his mother for developing his playing style when quizzed by the host. Harper revealed he wasn't allowed to shoot jump shots when he was little, as he worked on going downhill.

"She's really been there from the jump," Harper said. "She's probably my first ever coach up to over the high school. ... She does everything for me. I don't go to ask or nothing."

"The reason I go downhill a lot because when I was younger, I wasn't allowed to shoot jump shots at all," Harper added. "It was like, you gonna get downhill, you gonna get a bucket. Just learning how to maneuver my way through the paint, I give that to her."

Harper comes from a family with basketball roots. While his father, Ron Harper, was an NBA player who played in Cleveland, Chicago and Los Angeles, his mother - Maria - played Division I basketball for the University of New Orleans (1993-96).

Dylan Harper - who averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in his freshman and lone season at Rutgers - will join a San Antonio Spurs team packed with talent. He is expected to slot into their starting five to play alongside Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and De'Aaron Fox.

Dylan Harper gets congratulatory messages from mother and brother

Dylan Harper received messages of congratulations from his mother and brother, Ron Harper Jr., following his draft selection.

"His flat-out love for the game," Maria Harper said about what got Harper to the league. "His determination, his humility and his hand work day in and day out."

"Savour the moment, live in the moment and enjoy it," Ron Jr. said. "He worked so hard for this and we all been there for him every step of the journey. We're so proud of him, I've got to be a secondary Spurs fan now."

Harper will join a young Spurs team led by long-term coach Gregg Popovich and fans will be eager to see the next generation of the Harper family make a name in the NBA.

