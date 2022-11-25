When fans mercilessly mocked Steph Curry's shoes in year 2016: "Aye Under Armour did you steal these from my grandma", "The WHAT ARE THOOOOOOOSSSSSSEEE 3’s"

Steph Curry has one of the most recognizable shoe lines in NBA history. Since signing with Under Armour in 2013, the Golden State Warriors superstar has had incredible shoe releases ever since.

Back in 2016, Under Armour released a new version of the Curry 2 Lows called "Chef Curry." When the shoe company released a photo of it, however, fans started to mock the design. It wasn't terribly looking, it was just an ordinary-looking design that became a target for many fans.

SB Nation @SBNation What’s your best name for these new Steph Curry Shuffleboard Lows? What’s your best name for these new Steph Curry Shuffleboard Lows? https://t.co/wqDgKmpAxX

As usual, fans became united and started mocking the shoe together. They took over Twitter and let Under Armour and Curry know what they really think about the shoe. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans back then.

Colby @WilkyColby Aye @UnderArmour did you steal these from my grandma Aye @UnderArmour did you steal these from my grandma https://t.co/cECw83vfhz

steve ceruti @Ceruti Do the new Steph Curry @UnderArmour shoes come with a pack of Werther's hard candies? Do the new Steph Curry @UnderArmour shoes come with a pack of Werther's hard candies? https://t.co/aXnk6K6enJ

G @_CallMeHimothy The "Let Me See Your Manager" 2s The "Let Me See Your Manager" 2s https://t.co/RqNWToxdBt

Steph's younger brother, Seth, even joined in on the fun and made some jokes about the shoes.

Seth Curry @sdotcurry I thought I had em looking straight last week I thought I had em looking straight last week 😂 https://t.co/DyxYxGscGK

The folks at Twitter compared the shoe to something a senior citizen would wear. It was also mocked as part of a nurse's outfit. Some even went as far as it being part of any physical education teacher's outfit. The Wall Street Journal even made a video about the fans' reaction to the shoe's release.

Good thing for Curry and Under Armour, their experience led to something good. After the shoe fiasco, the company announced that Tim Coppens would join them as an executive creative director. Coppens was assigned to oversee all designs in the men's and women's collections, including clothes, accessories and shoes.

Under Armour may have been mocked for its design, but it helped them make better products.

Steph Curry opened the door for other athletes to sign with Under Armour

Miami Heat v Golden State Warriors

After leaving Nike back in 2013, Steph Curry’s journey with Under Armour began as it blossomed into a beautiful partnership. Through this, he has given other basketball players a shoe deal with the underrated shoe company. Here are five other players in the league who signed with Under Armour.

#5 Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland

Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors

A rising young guard for the Denver Nuggets, Bones Hyland is starting to make some buzz. In early January of this year, Hyland teamed up with Under Armour to endorse the brand.

#4 Damion Lee

Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns

Curry's brother-in-law, Damion Lee, has made a name for himself outside of the Warriors. He doesn't have a shoe deal, however, he endorses Under Armour. Back on Christmas Day in 2019, Lee wore Curry 7's and had a double-double of 22 points and 15 rebounds.

#3 Mo Bamba

Memphis Grizzlies v Orlando Magic

Mo Bamba is one of the best rising big men for the Orlando Magic. Bamba inked a deal with the shoe company in 2018, which was his rookie year.

#2 Patty Mills

Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets

Patty Mills is a champion with the San Antonio Spurs, and even though he's not with them anymore, he's still a winner. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mills was featured by the shoe company in their home workout video.

#1 Joel Embiid

Minnesota Timberwolves v Philadelphia 76ers

The biggest star signed with Under Armour, who's not Steph Curry, Joel Embiid is starting to take over. Embiid signed a five-year shoe deal with the brand back in 2018.

