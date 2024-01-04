"When they finally meet Darvin Ham": LA Lakers fans hysterically turn Clark County judge attack video into memes

The LA Lakers are stuck in a rut once again. After winning the NBA In-Season Tournament (IST) championship, the Lakers were never able to follow through and have performed terribly since. They currently have a 17-17 win-loss record and are ranked 10th in the Western Conference. Given how brutal fans can be, LA's IST title would be deemed meaningless if they continue to lose.

True enough, LA Lakers fans on social media are now expressing their frustrations with the team in a humorous manner. There's a trending video of a Clark County judge being attacked by a man. The Lakers fans have turned it into a meme and are now associating it with every bad decision the team has made or could make in the future. Here are some of their reactions:

"Lakers fans if Jeanie Buss doesn’t fire Darvin Ham"

"Lakers fans when they finally meet Darvin Ham."

"“Breaking: The Los Angeles Lakers have traded Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Max Christie for Dejounte Murray”"

"“The Lakers 2020 title doesn’t count”"

"“Lakers should should just trade Rui-“"

"Lakers Twitter if they caught Darvin Ham irl"

"“Hello Class meet Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham.”"

"Lakers should sign him he’s got hella bounce"

Is LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham the problem?

Darvin Ham is in his second season as the head coach of the LA Lakers. While his team had a promising start, particularly after winning the NBA In-Season Tournament, the Lakers have gradually fallen into another rut and appear to be struggling to gain a winning record. They are 17-17 and ranked 10th in the Western Conference. As a result, fans are questioning if it's time for a change.

Last year, Ham was chastised for a 2-10 start. He received criticism for not being able to take full advantage of three All-Star players, Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. However, as time passed, Ham's strengths as a coach emerged, and the Lakers gradually but steadily made their way into the play-in round with a 43-39 record.

While many thought LA's success was due to roster changes made in the second half of the 2022-23 season, Darvin Ham should be applauded for getting his new group's chemistry to click properly. They advanced to the Western Conference finals despite the small amount of time working together as a newly assembled team.

Many fans expected the Lakers to be an efficient unit this season, especially given they virtually preserved the same team from last year. However, at this point, there may be no one else to blame but Darvin Ham. His stars, Anthony Davis and LeBron James, have constantly contributed to the team's success. However, due to inefficient rotations, LA has struggled to keep up with the adversaries in the West.