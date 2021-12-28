“When they get healthy I still would not want to play the Los Angeles Lakers, especially the way LeBron James is looking” – Antoine Walker still optimistic on Lakers

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James and the Lakers' poor start has drawn immense criticism as Los Angeles is ninth in the Western Conference.

However, according to former NBA player Antoine Walker, the Lakers and James can still be daunting if they're fully healthy.

Speaking on Fox Sports' morning show "First Things First," Walker said:

"When they get healthy, I still would not want to play the Los Angeles Lakers, especially the way LeBron James is looking. If he is able to stay health and play at the level he is playing right now, they're going to be a tough out for anybody."

Antoine Walker also talked about how the issues with the Lakers go back to the coaching staff. Walker said:

"Frank Vogel is my guy, but it comes from the coaching. You have to coach these guys hard. You've got to be willing in film sessions, talk to guys who are going to be future HOFers, and you have to tell them their role."

Can LeBron James and the Lakers fix their issues?

LeBron James against the Boston Celtics

James and the Lakers are 4.5 games behind the fourth-place Memphis Grizzlies (21-14) but just one game behind the fifth-place Denver Nuggets (16-16). By no means is the gap, with 48 games remaining, insurmountable.

James continues to do his part as he averages 27.4 points, 6.5 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game while shooting the ball better than 51% from the field and over 34% from the perimeter. LeBron has two triple-doubles and eight double-doubles.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo At 16-16, the Lakers are a loss away from becoming just the 3rd team with LeBron James to be under .500 through 33 games.



The issues that persist for the Lakers are health and chemistry. Anthony Davis is set to miss at least another three weeks, while plenty of players have had to miss games due to COVID-19. This brings up chemistry issues. Russell Westbrook and James have struggled to establish chemistry. Without AD, the onus is on James and Westbrook to propel the team forward.

Another set of problems are turnovers and defense. Turnovers continue to hinder progress, with Westbrook being the main culprit as he is averaging 4.6 turnovers. Only James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets supersedes him in this department.

The Lakers are 12th in the NBA in defensive rating. And without Anthony Davis, they lacked that big-time rim protector who can also guard the perimeter.

The Lakers are 34 games into an 82-game regular season. Right now, they look like an average team with three superstars who don't know how to play winning basketball with one another. If they are going to figure it out, then they better get started as the games are coming thick and fast.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein