"When are you gonna get sick and tired of sitting at home in April?" - Stephen A. Smith wants 3x NBA All-Star to move to winning team 

NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith reckons Bradley Beal should move to a new team. The three-time All-Star hasn't found much success with the Washington Wizards, with whom he debuted in the league. Beal is one of the best scorers, but Washington hasn't surrounded him with the required talent to compete for the title.

Beal's situation with Washington is once again a talking point this offseason. Here's what Smith said about Beal:

"But we gotta sit up here, and we gotta hold Bradley Beal accountable, just like anybody else," said Smith. "When you look at Bradley Beal, all we heard about for years is, 'is he gonna get the max; is he waiting for the supermax from Washington Wizards?' I'm waiting to hear Bradley Beal speak about how tired he is of losing."

Smith continued:

"If you're Bradley Beal, I got love for you; you can ball, great personality, very philanthropic, gives back to the community; the nation's capital loves him and all that stuff; when are you gonna get sick and tired of sitting at home in April?"

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal has made up his mind, hasn't disclosed his decision yet

Bradley Beal entered the offseason as one of the hottest potential free agent prospects. If he opts out of his player option, he'll be an unrestricted free agent, opening the door for teams to contend for his signature.

However, Beal has already made up his mind. In an interview with the Associated Press, the Wizards star said about his future (via ESPN):

"My situation? Crazy, probably."

Beal previously hinted that he would re-sign with the Wizards, which looks likely. Washington acquired Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma last season and has a decent roster at their disposal to fight for a playoff spot.

They had a good start to last season but eventually finished with a 35-47 record. Beal endured a wrist injury, playing only 40 games. Will he be content with making the playoffs?

As per NBA rumors, the LA Lakers, Miami Heat and Boston Celtics could make a move for Beal. All three teams could make deeper playoff runs than Washington. So even if Beal re-signs with the Wizards, he could request a move midseason this year or in 2023.

