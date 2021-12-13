“When you got almost a billion dollars, you can do that!” - Metta World Peace on LeBron James managing to find 12 hours of sleep despite his hectic travel schedule  

LeBron James said that he got at least 12 hours of sleep, which helped him produce a 30-point triple-double outing against the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Former LA Lakers star Metta World Peace made a hilarious comment about LeBron James being able to find time for half a day's sleep, on Spectrum SportsNet after that game. He said:

"That's how you know you're focused. You know he said he spends millions and millions of dollars on his body, and you know, when you got almost a billion dollars, you can do that!"

LeBron James went on an individual road trip to Arizona a day before the LA Lakers' game against the Magic. He went there to see his son, Bronny James and the Sierra Canyon high school basketball team in action.

James said he was tired because of the trip. However, he also mentioned that seeing Bronny and his team's performance inspired him to play well against Orlando, apart from him getting a long sleep before his own match.

LeBron James tallied 30 points, 11 rebounds, ten assists and three blocks to lead the LA Lakers to a 106-94 blowout win over the Magic. The Lakers are sixth in the Western Conference with a 15-13 season record.

LeBron James aging like fine wine, records sixth 30-point outing in last eight games

LeBron James has been on a different level since he made his comeback from an abdominal injury. The 'King' has recorded six 30-point outings since then. The Lakers have won five of these games.

LeBron James' performances haven't just been impactful at the offensive end. He has also stepped up in defense, and is striving to lead his team by example. His energy has been infectious, and that has made the Lakers look much better over the last few games.

James' consistency has proved to be a key aspect behind the Lakers' improved showings. That could be key, especially in the next two weeks. LA are set to play some of their toughest games of the campaign during this phase. They will face the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, and the Phoenix Suns and the Brooklyn Nets towards the end of the year.

The Lakers are also without Anthony Davis, who is listed as day-to-day because of a knee injury. It will be important for James to continue impacting the game at both ends of the floor in Davis' absence, and help his team maintain their winning momentum.

