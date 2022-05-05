“When you got to go and communicate through alternative channels that only makes things worse” - 7-time All-Star says he would never slight LeBron James, says he respects "the hell out of him"

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has had his fair share of talented teammates in his lengthy NBA career. One of those players was Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving. While playing together for the Cleveland Cavaliers, the two formed one of the league's most dangerous duos.

The two have shared a special relationship throughout their careers and brought an NBA championship to Cleveland in 2016. After Irving was eventually traded from the Cavaliers, there's been speculation as to whether or not their relationship had grown sour.

On "The ETCs with Kevin Durant," Irving spoke about his relationship with James. He said that he never meant any disrespect:

"Every single year, I don't try to make, like, controversial history, but I think, over my last five-year span, I've probably made, like, some, you know ... aye, shout out to LeBron. You know, he felt like I was sliding him, and I wouldn't ever slid him in a way that, you know, it would probably make him go and have to respond to things like that, you know.

"I mean, I respect the hell out of him."

Irving then proceeded to go on about how he and James have had a number of battles on the court as teammates and competitors. He then talked about the fact that when you have to go through "alternative channels," it can make communication difficult.

"We've been through our own battles as teammates, as competitors, together, so, like, that's all part of it, bro. It's all fun, you know, but when you got to, like, when you got to go and communicate through alternative channels, that only makes things worse."

LeBron James looks to get LA Lakers back on track

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James

Irving and James will always be remembered as one of the most impressive duos for their time with the Cleveland Cavaliers. But that ship has sailed, and LeBron is now looking to get his LA Lakers back on the right track.

The Lakers were a 33-49 disaster despite entering this season with aspirations of making a lengthy run in the playoffs after acquiring Russell Westbrook.

This offseason, the Lakers likely will have to make drastic changes. For James, time is running out for him to make another serious run towards a championship. James will turn 38 in December as he plays in his 20th season.

