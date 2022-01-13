“When you got Hall of Fame players like Shaq or Kobe, you got Hall of Fame coaches like Phil Jackson” - Marcus Spears critical of Steve Nash and his coaching

The Brooklyn Nets have not played at the level many expected coming into the season, and the bulk of the blame has gone to head coach Steve Nash. They are currently ranked second in the Eastern Conference standings with a 26-14 record behind the scintillating Chicago Bulls.

Their win last night against the conference leaders, who have bested them twice already this season, is undoubtedly a significant boost. However, they have gone 5-5 in their last ten games and do not have the dominating presence expected of the team, especially with their offensive firepower.

In the 11th episode of ESPN's Swagu and Perk show, sports analysts Marcus Spears and Kendrick Perkins came together to discuss the latest happenings in the league, including the current state of the Nets.After commenting on what might have led to Nash's hiring, Spears went on to speak on the importance of good coaching, saying:

"I'm not doing that with these three players without some experience. I ain't doing that." Spears elaborated further by saying "Sometimes we chuck it up to, 'well KD, James Harden, and Kyrie can figure it out, and they'll be fine no matter who they got on the bench.' No, no, no."

Spears went on to name a couple of NBA teams from the past who had superstars on their roster and an all-time great coach at the helm.

"Great coaches and great players go hand in hand. Usually, when you got Hall of Fame players like Shaq and Kobe, you got Hall of Fame coaches like Phil Jackson, you got Hall of Fame coaches like Red Auerbach, with old school Bill Russell. It really correlates."

Spears ultimately feels it is unlikely that an average NBA coach is capable of leading a team to a championship.

"It is very rare that you get a coach that ain't worth a grain of salt even when he got superstars, and they win championships," he added.

Earlier on Perkins asked Marcus Spears how worried he was about Steve Nash's coaching following the Nets most recent loss. The Net's head coach's excuse for the disappointing result was somewhat worrisome. Nash blamed the loss on the Nets playing a back-to-back games, despite going up against a heavily depleted Blazers team no less.

Spears was very critical of Nash, going off about how he is doing a poor job assigning roles and regulating the minutes of "three of the most supremely talented offensive players in the history of basketball." So far, Kevin Durant and James Harden have played the second and fourth-most minutes in the league, respectively.

Can Steve Nash lead the Nets to a championship?

Head Coach Steve Nash and Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets

Although any franchise has a decent chance of winning a championship with superstars on its roster, a lot comes down to play-callng and tactics. It cannot be understated that great coaching goes a long way in helping a team cross the finish line.

An average team with a great coaching staff could pull off an upset against one of the most stacked rosters with poor coaching. While Steve Nash was indeed an astounding player, his lack of experience as a coach might be a factor that could cost the Nets a shot at the championship.

The Nets are in search of their first title in NBA history, and Brooklyn fans believe this current squad has a great chance at going all the way. With Durant, Harden and Kyrie Irving, they have a team that can compete against any side in the NBA. However, they seemingly need someone at the helm who can make them run like a well-oiled machine.

