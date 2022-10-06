“When he’s done, he’s going to take his phone and throw it in the ocean” – NBA analyst reveals his post-retirement fantasy; a colleague of his concurs with the idea and plans to do it himself

When NBA players reach the twilight years of their careers, they don't prolong it and just call it quits. That also applies to other professions, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski's plan ahead of his retirement is quite the comedy scene.

Out of all sports reporters, Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski is one of the most well-known people. His connections to teams and players is something to behold and it has led him to be the top source for many fans waiting for things to happen. Widely known as "Woj," he has uncovered a ton of breaking stories in the past that have surprised people. Whenever he drops big-time breaking news, it's considered a "Woj Bomb," and there have been a ton of it in the past.

Some of the biggest Woj Bombs in recent memory were the sign-and-trade of Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets, LeBron James' first deal with the Los Angeles Lakers and the recent trade that sent Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. These Woj Bombs make free agency and trade deadlines fun and exciting. It has also seen some competition which has added more suspense to these events.

Shams Charania of The Athletic has dropped some ground-breaking news as well. For fans, it has become a much-anticipated event. The question always lingers once the trade deadline and the offseason approaches, "Which reporter will drop more bombs?" For Woj and Shams, they are simply just doing their job in providing updates, but for the fans, it's more than that.

ESPN Baseball Insider Jeff Passan shared what Woj has planned when he does choose to retire. With all the messages and calls that he usually gets, Woj wants to get away from his phone.

Now, of course, it's just a fantasy scenario, but it's understandable. Given that Woj has been tied to his phone to provide breaking news, a break from it wouldn't hurt.

Could the next Woj Bomb be about Deandre Ayton getting traded before the NBA trade deadline?

Adelaide 36ers v Phoenix Suns

DeAndre Ayton has made a name for himself as one of the best centers in the NBA. However, in recent events, his reputation as a mature player has taken a big hit. Ayton was waiting on the Phoenix Suns front office to sign him to a maximum extension before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, but that didn't happen. Instead, the Suns waited for Ayton to get an offer during free agency and match whatever offer he gets since he was a restricted free agent.

That didn't sit well with the Bahamian center, but he had no choice but to sign the offer sheet from Phoenix. The team has recently started their preseason games and before that, Ayton revealed that he himself hasn't talked to head coach Monty Williams since their Game 7 loss against the Dallas Mavericks.

With his new deal, Ayton won't be eligible for a trade until January 15th, 2023. Ayton doesn't seem happy in Phoenix either, so forcing his way out is highly likely to happen. Until then, we'll just have to wait for this Woj Bomb to drop.

