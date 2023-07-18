Evan Fournier struggled last season. He found himself on the bench and lost his spot in the rotation for the New York Knicks.

Fournier only played in 27 games last season, averaging just 6.1 points per game. He recently evoked a super-saiyan-inspired motivation to vow he would come back stronger next season.

“Do you know Dragon Ball Z? When the hero Goku finds himself on planet Namek, injured, in a regeneration capsule? I had this image in my head all year, every practice,” Fournier said.

The French guard was referencing the anime series Dragon Ball Z, specifically to a storyline centered around the main character, Goku. He spends time in a chamber regenerating his strength in a comatose state only to return stronger than ever when he wakes up.

Why was Fournier benched?

Fournier signed a four-year deal worth $73 million before the 2021-22 season. He made $18 million last season despite spending almost all of it on the bench.

Fournier has two years left on his deal. He will make $18.8 million this season. He has a team option the following season for $19 million.

Fournier has not been mentioned in trade scenarios yet this offseason despite the Knicks' clear lack of interest in playing the guard last season. He could be used in a deal if New York makes a stunning move to try to acquire a star before the season or at the February deadline.

Fournier averaged 14.1 ppg in his first season with New York when he was a part of the rotation. He shot just 38.9% from 3-point range, showing his inconsistency from deep. Fournier was brought in for his shooting and ability to stretch the floor on offense.

Last season, Fournier shoting a career-low 33.3% from 3-point range. His poor shooting and defensive struggles resulted in his benching. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau values defense more than maybe any other coach in the league. He uses a tough defensive system and wants players who can guard all positions.

Fournier’s lack of athleticism and defensive abilities put him in the doghouse with Thibodeau. He fell behind Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes and even Miles McBride in the guard rotation. The starting backcourt of Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett further pushed Fournier down the bench.

Fournier will fight for a place back in the rotation. He will need to improve his defense. The Knicks' front office may push Thibodeau to play him more just based off how much they are paying Fournier.

