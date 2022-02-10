“When I don’t get a call, or obvious call, I get mad and just take it out in the game” - Jaden Ivey on anger fueling his performance vs Illinois

Jaden Ivey has helped the Purdue Boilermakers become one of college basketball's top teams.

Ranked third in the nation and on a six-game winning streak, Purdue (21-3) can contend for the national championship. After an impressive 84-68 win Tuesday night against tough, 13th-ranked Illinois, Purdue is in a groove. The Boilermakers have won four games by double digits in their winning streak. The team leads the Big Ten at 10-3.

Ivey, meanwhile, has been one of the most electrifying players in college basketball and put together another impressive performance last night.

Ivey had 22 of his 26 points in the second half as Purdue pulled away. He was fired up by a call that didn't go the Boilermakers' way.

After the game, Ivey said that he doesn't let his emotions get the best of him during play and that he uses his anger to motivate him.

“When I don’t get a call, or obvious call, I get mad and just take it out in the game,” Ivey said.

Sports Illustrated @SInow Jaden Ivey is unlike anything the program has had in its proud history trib.al/OsTdhsu Jaden Ivey is unlike anything the program has had in its proud history trib.al/OsTdhsu

Jaden Ivey and Purdue starting to heat up

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey has the Boilermakers rolling.

Coming into the season, there was some buzz surrounding sophomore guard Jaden Ivey.

After putting together an impressive stretch of performances to end his freshman year, Ivey announced he would return for his sophomore season. It was something that had the basketball world buzzing and got the attention of NBA scouts, too, as Ivey became a popular candidate to have a breakout year. Ivey has done that and more. He's become an NBA prospect who could creep into the conversation as a top-three selection in the draft.

The 6-foot-4 guard has wowed fans with his explosiveness as he's been electrifying in transition.

Ivey looks like a player who could carry his team to a deep run once March Madness comes around. In his last four games, Ivey averaged 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 45.9% from the field and 88.9% from the line.

If Ivey and Purdue can keep up with this recent type of play, he's going to have plenty of fans, including NBA teams eyeing him for the upcoming draft.

Ivey is the son of Notre Dame women's basketball coach Niele Ivey. She played at Notre Dame and in the WNBA. Notre Dame is ranked 20th in the women's poll.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein