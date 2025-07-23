  • home icon
"When I got traded to the Mavericks" - $32,000,000 ex-Lakers star throws major shade at former team in candid career reflection

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 23, 2025 02:50 GMT
$32,000,000 Ex-Lakers star throws major shade at former team in candid career reflection.
$32,000,000 Ex-Lakers star throws major shade at former team in candid career reflection. (Photos: IMAGN)

A former LA Lakers player appeared to throw shade at the purple and gold franchise during a career reflection this offseason. Max Christie played two and a half seasons in Hollywood before getting sent to the Dallas Mavericks as part of the Luka Doncic trade.

Speaking at the Mavs Academy Hoop Camp on Tuesday, Christie took part in a Q&A session with the young participants. One camper asked him what his favorite day of his career was, with the $32 million man answering his trade to the Mavericks back in February.

"It was when I got traded to the Mavericks," Christie said, according to Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News.
The answer garnered mixed reactions from fans online, especially from LA Lakers supporters who were shocked by Max Christie's apparent job at the franchise. However, some defended it by pointing out that Christie was in a Dallas Mavericks basketball camp for kids.

Christie was drafted 35th by Rob Pelinka and company in 2022 out of Michigan State. He had a limited role in his first two years in Los Angeles under coach Darvin Ham, but the Lakers still signed him to a four-year, $32 million extension last summer.

The Illinois native had an increased role with JJ Redick at the helm before eventually getting packaged with Anthony Davis and a first-round pick in exchange for Luka Doncic, Markieff Morris and Maxi Kleber. Jalen Hood-Schifino was sent to the Utah Jazz to make the salaries match.

Max Christie got emotional after finding out the Lakers traded him

Just like the entire basketball world, Max Christie was shocked after finding out that the LA Lakers acquired Luka Doncic. But unlike many, Christie was part of the trade package and was sent to the Dallas Mavericks at midnight following a game against the New York Knicks.

Speaking to Andscape's Marc J. Spears in late February, Christie opened up about his feelings following the trade. He confessed to being emotional after Rob Pelinka and JJ Redick called and informed him about it. He didn't get any sleep before taking a flight to Dallas.

"I had my suspicions when I got that call," Christie said. "The emotions at that moment obviously were pretty overwhelming. And then going back to the hotel room, I got zero seconds of sleep that night. ... I was in denial a little bit, at first. I can't believe this is happening."
After the shock wore off, Christie had a fantastic time in Dallas. He averaged 11.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 32 games.

