"When I look at LaMelo Ball, I see nothing but purple and gold" - Jay Williams believes LaMelo Ball is the next superstar for the LA Lakers after LeBron James

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets were eliminated from playoff contention for the second straight season following a loss in the play-in tournament. The Hornets were dismantled by the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, 132-103. They were blown out by the Indiana Pacers 144-117 last year.

Another season of failing to make the postseason makes the Hornets' summer very interesting. Charlotte will have to sign Miles Bridges to an extension, while also trying to free up money by possibly getting rid of Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier.

The Hornets need the cap space as Ball is due for a rookie max contract extension next year. LaMelo is one of the best young players in the NBA today and it would be a mistake to let him walk in free agency. But if Ball wants out of Charlotte, ESPN's Jay Williams believes the LA Lakers are the best team for him.

"When I look at LaMelo Ball, I see nothing but Purple and Gold. It's written over the way he dresses, the style in which he pulls up to games. It relates to his whole social media image, where he's from and his dad has so much to do with how things are orchestrated even with Lonzo getting there the first time," Williams said.

LaMelo Ball just finished his second season and is set to become a restricted free agent after the 2023-24 NBA season. As pointed out by Williams, it is the perfect time for the LA Lakers to strike a deal and bring Ball home to Hollywood. LaMelo grew up in Chino Hills, which is less than an hour away from Los Angeles.

LeBron James will likely be playing somewhere else in the 2024-25 NBA season, depending on where Bronny James is drafted. Ball is the perfect choice to lead the Lakers in a new era, but Michael Jordan and the Hornets will surely do everything to make him stay in the Queen City.

What did LaMelo Ball say after their loss to the Atlanta Hawks?

LaMelo Ball had 26 points, five rebounds and eight assists in the Hornets' blowout loss to the Hawks. Ball said in the postgame interview that he'll be doing his best to improve his game in the offseason. The Hornets had a winning record this season, but they still failed to qualify for the NBA Playoffs.

"Just try to improve on everything. That's watching film, defending, shooting, and ball handling. Just working on everything," Ball said.

The 20-year-old star became an All-Star this season, averaging 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Ball has a bright future ahead of him and the Hornets have a couple more seasons to convince him that Charlotte is the best place for his career.

