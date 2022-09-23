“When I look at it now, I’m like, man, I should've just punched that” - Ben Simmons breaks down his infamous play against the Hawks, admits to making an inapt decision during the crunch time

Basketball fans all over the world are anxiously waiting to see Brooklyn Nets' Ben Simmons make his return. After demanding a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers before the start of the 2021-22 season, he was eventually traded to Brooklyn at the trade deadline.

After facing numerous setbacks from a previous injury, Simmons is yet to make his debut for his new team. After an offseason of training, Simmons is finally ready to make his return. It's been an interesting last couple of years for Simmons, who has been scrutinized for how his days with the 76ers ended.

Simmons made an appearance on "The Old Man and the three" podcast, speaking to former veteran JJ Redick about the whole situation. The most notable thing to be brought up was the infamous play by Simmons against the Atlanta Hawks. Simmons passed up an easy shot.

Simmons talked about it and said that he knew he should have "punched it" instead of passing it at the last second:

“Yeah, it looks terrible. ... When I look at it now, I’m like, man, I should've just punched that. But it didn't happen and I was okay with that. I can live with that. ”

Ben Simmons looks to bounce back with the Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons.

In the episode, Ben Simmons talked at length about his time with the Philadelphia 76ers. He also spoke of his goals for the upcoming season with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets found themselves in the national spotlight this offseason with trade speculations involving Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. However, it looks like they are finally getting back on the right track.

Brooklyn still has the pieces to be one of the most dangerous teams in the Eastern Conference with Durant and Irving in the mix. If Simmons can return and find his All-Star groove once again, the Nets will be a tough matchup for the entire league.

Alec Sturm @Alec_Sturm Ben Simmons on his first game as a Net:



“It’s going to be sick, I can’t wait. I’m so excited. I’ve got a new number, a new jersey. I’m just looking forward to it. I think we have a special team and if we get it all together we’re going to be champions. That’s the end goal.” Ben Simmons on his first game as a Net: “It’s going to be sick, I can’t wait. I’m so excited. I’ve got a new number, a new jersey. I’m just looking forward to it. I think we have a special team and if we get it all together we’re going to be champions. That’s the end goal.”

After sitting out the entire 2021-22 season, Simmons will generate plenty of attention when he returns to the court. In his last season with the 76ers, Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists, while shooting 55.6%. Simmons is just 26 years old and has the tools to raise his game to the next level with the Nets.

