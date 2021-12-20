"When I’m older I can say I played against that guy" - DeMar DeRozan outlines the respect he has for LeBron James despite long time rivalry

DeMar DeRozan has heaped praise on LeBron James as the two veterans once again faced off in an NBA regular-season game. The Bulls player has said he is lucky to have shared the floor with the four-time NBA champion several times.

LeBron has had great results against DeRozan, however, in the game on Sunday, it was the latter that came out victorious as he put on a clinic in the fourth quarter to lead the Chicago Bulls to a win. DeRozan ended the game with 38 points, while LeBron James scored 31 on 52.5% shooting from the field.

The two stars have faced off multiple times in the playoffs when both were in the Eastern Conference. LeBron James led the Cavaliers to victory every time he faced off against DeRozan's Raptors in the playoffs. Despite the long history of rivalry between the two, there is no doubt that they share a ton of mutual respect for each other. Speaking about LeBron James and the battles the two have been part of, DeMar DeRozan said in his post-game press conference that:

"I’ve said it over and over. I got the utmost respect for LeBron. Arguably I can say, I've competed against one of the all-time greatest players in my generation of basketball and you now it's a blessing to be able to share the floor with him from the playoff series to being in the Eastern Conference with him, to All-Star games. You know, It’s definitely one of those situations that when I’m older I can say I played against that guy, so no nothing but utmost respect for LeBron."

This game between the Lakers and the Bulls was a thriller. The Purple and Gold had a great game but were edged out by brilliance from DeMar DeRozan, who returned to the lineup for the first time since returning from the Health and Safety Protocols.

DeMar DeRozan once again scores 38 points for the Chicago Bulls against LA Lakers

DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls in a game against the Brooklyn Nets

DeMar DeRozan was in terrific form before he was ruled out of action due to the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols. His return was a much-needed one for the Bulls, as they were without Zach LaVine for this game. The 32-year-old stepped up and did what everyone expected him to do, as he went berserk in the game to help the team to victory.

The Bulls and the Lakers were only separated by two points going into halftime. Things got interesting in the third quarter, as the LA Lakers put on a good performance there to eventually take a one-point lead, leading into the penultimate quarter. From there on, the game was dominated by DeMar DeRozan. He scored 19 points in the fourth alone, to make things extremely difficult for the Purple and Gold.

DeMar also hit a clutch mid-range shot to give the team a lead with 52 seconds left to play. He ended the game having converted 16 of the 7 free throws and shot at 45.8% from the field. DeRozan was old school in the performance, as he didn't attempt a single three-pointer, in what was a mid-range dominant performance from him. The 32-year-old will be hoping to carry the same momentum into the next game as the Bulls face the Rockets at home.

