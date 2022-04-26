"When I say I'm here with Kev, I think that really entails us managing this franchise together" - Kyrie Irving gives update on his future amidst rumors of him leaving Nets

Following the Brooklyn Nets' 112-116 loss in Game 4 in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Kyrie Irving talked about his future with the franchise.

After the Nets were swept in the first round of the playoffs, their future looks quite uncertain. Irving, who has received much attention recently, said he would like to remain with Brooklyn after this season.

Expressing his desire to stay and play alongside Kevin Durant, Irving said:

"When I say I'm here with Kev, I think that really entails us managing this franchise together alongside Joe and Sean."

Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola Kyrie says he plans to re-sign with the Nets: "When I say I'm here with Kev, I think that really entails us managing this franchise together alongside Joe and Sean." Kyrie says he plans to re-sign with the Nets: "When I say I'm here with Kev, I think that really entails us managing this franchise together alongside Joe and Sean."

Due to sign an extension with Brooklyn in the offseason, Irving added:

"I don't plan on going anywhere."

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto Kyrie Irving on a possible Nets extension: “I don’t plan on going anywhere.” Kyrie Irving on a possible Nets extension: “I don’t plan on going anywhere.” https://t.co/0vjmjzcsxw

While Irving's intent is undoubtedly to reassure fans in Brooklyn of his future with the franchise, his track history does little to support his claims.

During his time with the Boston Celtics, Irving once said that he would like to re-sign with the franchise. However, he left the Celtics as a free agent the next summer.

Considering the same, the Brooklyn Nets may want to measure and weigh the situation carefully.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Breaking: Kyrie Irving tells Boston crowd he plans on re-signing with the Celtics for next season "if you guys will have me." Breaking: Kyrie Irving tells Boston crowd he plans on re-signing with the Celtics for next season "if you guys will have me." https://t.co/eZRa5olm5C

More importantly, the Brooklyn Nets may find themselves in a position to pass on Irving altogether.

Considering the baggage and drama that followed the superstar and the rings he made the franchise jump through before he even suited up, Brooklyn could deny Irving his five-year supermax extension.

Kyrie Irving's future with the Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving being introduced for Game 3

Kyrie Irving produced a 20-point performance in Game 4. However, the Brooklyn Nets were swept in the 2022 NBA Playoffs as the super team fell significantly short of their goals.

So what does that mean for Irving's future with the team? While the superstar has expressed interest in returning to Brooklyn to play alongside Durant, speculation remains about his future in Brooklyn.

Playing only away games for most of the season because of his COVID-19 vaccination status, Irving was barely on the floor with the team during the regular season.

There's also the perception thar the 30-year old is finding ways to avoid playing while raking in money.

Nevertheless, Irving remains one of the most skilled players in the league, perhaps of all time. However, there are a lot of variables involved in his continued association with Brooklyn.

As things stand, he's eligible to extend for up to four years at roughly $184 million. Should he decline his player option, he could also re-sign with the Nets for $250 million for five years.

However, considering Irving's track history and contradt situation, Brooklyn could consider parting ways with the guard as they explore other options.

Edited by Bhargav