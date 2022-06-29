"When I smile like that, it means there's more to the story" - Kyrie Irving retaliates to his dismissive viral video at the BET awards

Kyrie Irving has once again placed himself at the center of another dissension. The NBA champion took the basketball world by storm after initial comments suggested Irving could look for a new home for next season.

Late Monday night, reports emerged that the Brooklyn Nets guard received permission from the Nets to pursue a sign-and-trade offer from other franchises.

According to reports, apart from the LA Lakers, there was no concrete interest shown from other franchises. However, Los Angeles does not have the necessary or valuable assets to pull off this move.

Furthermore, to add fuel to the fire, Irving, who made an appearance at the BET awards, left fans bewildered by his response. The response, after being noncommittal when asked about his future with the Nets, was quite the statement.

"When I smile like that, it means there's more to the story," Irving said. "I'll have my time to address things.

The Brooklyn Nets guard has since opted into his $37 million player option for next season. Irving is bypassing multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant.

The Kyrie Irving Brooklyn Nets experience

Kyrie Irving: Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets, Game 3

The Brooklyn Nets had a rough season, finishing 44-38.

Since July 2019, when Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant joined the team, the Brooklyn Nets have made the playoffs every year. However, that run may be misleading. They have won only one playoff series. Plus, they were the only team to get swept in this season's playoffs.

In January 2021, a blockbuster trade saw James Harden depart from the Houston Rockets to join the Brooklyn Nets. It seemed all but guaranteed that the Nets would be a title contender. That season produced the best run for that trio.

However, Irving's untimely injury rendered the six-time All-Star unable to compete in the playoffs and Harden was injured during the playoffs.

The Nets played the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals without two of their big three. That left Durant essentially to his lonesome against Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. Durant's displays throughout the series were memorable, but Brooklyn fell in overtime in Game 7.

The fact is that the future looks bleak in Brooklyn, but with the right moves in the offseason, aspirations could come to life.

